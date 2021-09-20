US to relax travel ban for vaccinated EU and UK passengers, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Passengers who've been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the US from the EU and UK from November, the Financial Times reported Monday. The Biden administration is expected to announce the change on Monday.

It comes 18 months after then-President Donald Trump issued a blanket ban on travel to the US from the EU and UK. Under the current policy, only US citizens, their immediate families, green card holders and those with national interest exemptions can travel to the US if they have been in the UK or EU in the previous two weeks.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton will meet White House COVID coordinator Jeffrey Zients in Washington on Monday, according to Politico. EU ambassador to the US Stavros Lambrindis also tweeted that he and his colleagues had been "working diligently" to get the ban lifted, and expressed his hope that there would be "a positive announcement soon."

President Joe Biden has been under pressure from European politicians and major airlines to lift the restrictions, as noted by the Wall Street Journal.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Vaccine passports for COVID-19: How they'll be a part...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.