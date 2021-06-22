US to narrowly miss July 4 vaccination goal -- here's what's next

Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images

The US will narrowly miss the Biden administration's goal of getting 70% of adults age 18 and older at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The administration has a new goal instead: to get 70% of adults age 27 and up at least one shot through the July 4 weekend, a White House official told the Post. This new goal highlights an effort to get more young adults vaccinated, as a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that vaccine coverage among younger adults (those aged 18-29 years) was "lower and increased more slowly" compared with other groups. Seventy percent of adults aged 30 and older have received at least one shot, NPR reported.

At a press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki moved away from the 70% goal President Joe Biden set in March, referring to it as an "incentive" and a "drive for people to see what the benefit would be to getting vaccinated." She highlighted that a return to prepandemic normalcy depends on individual community decisions and vaccination rates.

"Communities are going to make their own decision," Psaki said. "Seventy percent was a bold, ambitious goal we set to continue to drive to get more people vaccinated across the country."

According to CDC data from June 21, 65.4% of adults aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 4.6 percentage points short of the July 4 goal. The same data shows that 150 million people are fully vaccinated in the US.

