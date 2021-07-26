US to keep current COVID-19 travel restrictions amid delta variant concerns

Getty Images

The US will keep COVID-19 travel limitations in place due to the rising concerns about the delta variant. The country will "maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," a White House official told Reuters on Monday.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the US due to the highly transmissible variant contributed to the decision, the unnamed official added.

The news comes just a week after Canadian health officials announced that the border between the US and Canada will be opened to fully vaccinated people for nonessential travel starting Aug. 9. The border between the countries has been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

The White House didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

