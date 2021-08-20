US officials investigating if Moderna vaccine linked to higher risk of heart inflammation, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Federal health officials are investigating any possible link between the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a slightly higher risk of myocarditis in younger adults, according to a report Thursday from the Washington Post.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reportedly analyzing Canadian data that could suggest the Moderna vaccine carries more risk of heart inflammation for males under the age of 30 than previously thought.

The report said two people familiar with the review "emphasized the side effect still probably remains uncommon." Myocarditis, or heart inflammation, is a known (though rare) side effect of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines -- and experts say most cases are mild.

Meanwhile, both Pfizer and Moderna are reported to be expanding vaccine studies in children ages 5 to 11. At present, only people 12 or older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Representatives for the CDC and the FDA didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

