US officials call for halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout due to clotting problems

US health officials on Tuesday recommended the rollout of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine be paused in the US after six people developed rare blood clots within two weeks of vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are reviewing the data.

"In these cases, a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) was seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)," the agencies said in a joint statement. "All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination."

One of the women died and another has been hospitalized in critical condition, according to the New York Times.

They noted that the "adverse events appear to be extremely rare," but recommended the pause until their investigations are complete. People who've received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.

New York State is following the agencies' recommendation, Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said in a statement. All appointments scheduled for Tuesday will get the Pfizer vaccine instead.

"The safety and well-being of the people who use our products is our number one priority," Johnson & Johnson said in a statement acknowledging US health officials' recommendation. "In addition, we have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities. We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe."

