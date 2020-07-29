US hits 150,000 coronavirus deaths

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US has now surpassed 150,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. It comes less than a week after the nation topped 4 million coronavirus cases, with the US now sitting at almost 4.4 million confirmed cases as of Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. PT.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, has rapidly spread across the globe. Worldwide, there are now 16.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 662,000 deaths. Brazil has the second-highest number of cases, at 2.5 million, followed by India at 1.5 million, Russia at 827,000, South Africa at 471,000 and Mexico at 402,000.

A vaccine may not arrive until 2021, although there's a global race to get a vaccine out before the end of 2020.

Here's the top 10 activities that could expose you to the coronavirus, and how to thrive while stuck at home this summer.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.