US backs waiving intellectual property protections for COVID vaccine recipes, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

The US Trade Representative supports waiving intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines, a report Wednesday said. Making the vaccine recipes available would help speed up the production of shots and could end the global coronavirus pandemic sooner.

During talks with the World Trade Organization about global trade, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections, but in service of ending this pandemic, supports the waiver of those protections for COVID-19 vaccines," AP reported.

The US Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

