UppaBaby Stroller Recalled After Fingertip Amputation Injury

UppaBaby has recalled it's All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Stroller after a child lost their fingertip.

The stroller's rear disc brakes have openings that are big enough to get a child's fingertip caught in them while the stroller is rolling, according to the recall notice. This can cause amputation or laceration.

Around 14,000 of the $600 strollers were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Pottery Barn Kids, Amazon and other baby stores between October 2021 through August 2022.

The serial numbers of the recalled strollers begin with 1401RDGUS, which you can find on the stroller frame above the rear wheels.

If you've got an UppaBaby All-Terrain Ridge Jogging Stroller, you should stop using it immediately and contact the company for free replacement disc brakes.

