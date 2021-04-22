University of California proposes requiring COVID vaccines for all students

Sarah Tew/CNET

The University of California and California State University have announced Thursday their plans to require all students and faculty to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they plan to attend on-campus. The UC and CSU systems include 33 university campuses across California.

"Receiving a vaccine for the virus that causes COVID-19 is a key step people can take to protect themselves, their friends and family, and our campus communities while helping bring the pandemic to an end," said Michael V. Drake, M.D., UC President.

The proposed policy requires "all University of California personnel, trainees and students accessing university facilities and programs in person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, subject to limited exceptions and exemptions, beginning before the start of the fall 2021 term."

The policy, reported earlier Thursday by the LA Times, will be enforced once there's FDA approval and "widespread availability of at least one vaccine."

UC appears to be the first state-wide system with this requirement, following dozens of private universities like Yale, Georgetown, Princeton, Dartmouth, Columbia, Cornell and NYU. You can see the full list of colleges requiring a coronavirus vaccine here.

