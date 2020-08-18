Turn your home office desk into a standing desk for $120

TaoTronics

Ordinary desks have gotten a bad reputation in recent years, with some experts concerned that sitting for long periods of time can be a risk to your health. If you considered the pros and cons of using a standing desk and switched to a standing desk at work, you might miss working upright now that you're at home, participating in coronavirus-related shelter-at-home policies. Well, it's pretty easy and inexpensive to convert whatever desk or table you're using into a standing desk. Right now, you can get a when you apply coupon code DESK40 at checkout.

That's $80 off the usual $200 price tag, and it's even a hefty .

This workstation works both in a seated position (at its lowest, it's about 5 inches off the desk) and standing -- you can raise it a maximum of 20 inches. Raising and lowering the stand is a one-person job thanks to a gas spring system. Just lift or lower the unit until it's positioned where you want it, then press a paddle on the side to lock it in place. The workstation has two "decks" -- a lower one for the mouse and keyboard, and an upper deck that's spacious enough for a laptop or even a second monitor. It's 36 inches wide and the top deck is 23 inches deep. It has a few conveniences, like a pen tray behind the keyboard and an interface for using dual monitors.

We tend to think of working from home as a more comfortable environment than the buttoned-up, professional corporate office space, but that's not always the case. If you're missing some of the benefits you took for granted -- like your standing desk -- here's a chance to get it at home. Who knows? Maybe your boss will let you expense it.

