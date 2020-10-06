Trump says COVID-19 stimulus negotiations are over until after the election

Angela Lang/CNET

US President Donald Trump has tweeted that negotiations over a second stimulus bill have ended until after the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump, who is currently undergoing various medical treatments for COVID-19 after testing positive last week, said Tuesday he has rejected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request for $2.4 trillion dollars.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted.

The president claimed the Democrats' requested $2.4 trillion would be used to "bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19."

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump added he's instead asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett."

While Trump's tweets added the stock market is at "record levels," the Dow dropped almost 400 points following his announcement of stimulus talks breaking down.

The president's announcement comes despite a pro-stimulus tweet from three days ago while he was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. "Our great USA wants and needs stimulus. Work together and get it done. Thank you!"

The first stimulus payment sent out in March was for up to $1,200 per adult, but a second stimulus check could be larger or smaller, depending on whether your financial circumstances have changed or if the qualifications for dependents are broadened.

