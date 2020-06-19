Treat dad to a great night's sleep with these Casper deals

Deal Savings Price





Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

In uncertain times, taking care of our physical and mental health is a priority -- and a night of good sleep will help with both. That's why, for Father's Day, Casper is discounting its best-selling mattresses by 10% with code FORDAD. Already have a mattress he loves? The same code will net you $25 off any order over $100, including pillows, frames, sheets and other gifts (including bundles). Offer ends June 23.

Casper Glow Light Get everything you need to take dad's nap to the next level. All pillows and bedding are also included in Casper's 100-night risk-free trial. Check it out at the Casper's Gift Shop.

Casper Update your sleep setup quickly and easily with 2 Casper original pillows and sateen sheet set. Currently on sale for 20% off their original price, you get an additional $25 off when you use code FORDAD. Shipping is free.

