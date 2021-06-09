Travel restrictions between the US and UK could be about to ease

Sarah Tew/CNET

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are reportedly expected to announce a task force to open up travel between the US and the UK after a meeting planned for Thursday as part of the G7 summit. The two leaders are set to ease COVID-19 restrictions under an Atlantic Charter, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Johnson's office.

The Atlantic Charter will be announced Thursday, the report said, and will aim to reopen travel between the two nations as quickly as possible.

The US in April issued Level 4: Do Not Travel advisories for more than 80% of the world's nations including the UK due to the international risk of COVID-19. The CDC this week eased some of those restrictions, and the UK has been downgraded from a Level 4 warning to Level 3: Reconsider Travel.

The US has vaccinated tens of millions more people than every other nation in the world, with over 140 million people in America now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The UK, in third place, has fully vaccinated 28 million people as of June 9. Both nations have fully vaccinated around 42% of their population.

The White House and Johnson's Cabinet didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

