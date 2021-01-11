This mini massage gun is a steal at $55

SKG

Stress creates tension in not only the mind, but also the body. And things are just a wee bit stressful right now. So whether you're looking to ease the world-is-a-dumpster-fire aches in your neck and shoulders or just need to soothe sore post-workout muscles, I've got just the thing.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller SKG Direct is offering the with promo code 45SKGCODE. It's available in three colors; the code should work with any of them. (I tested it with the green one.) Regular price: $99.

This is similar to the Addsfit mini massager I wrote about a few months ago, at least in terms of size and design. However, while that model (which was $69 then and is $105 now) offered only three speeds and two massage heads, this one provides four of both.

Also like the Addsfit, the SKG massager is compact and adorable -- a smaller, easier-to-hold alternative to the bulky, heavy likes of Hyperice and Theragun units.

SKG promises anywhere from 5 to 11 hours of operation from the rechargeable battery, which charges via USB-C. (It comes with a cable, but not a wall adapter.)

Although I haven't tried this one, I've been using the Addsfit since November -- and it's fantastic. I honestly can't see any reason to buy a bigger massager, which just takes up more space and offers few real advantages. (Tell me if you think I'm wrong.)

I'll just say if you need to work out some kinks or relax after a workout, this looks to be a great option -- and at a great price to boot.

Your thoughts?

Aukey's super-versatile 20,000-mAh power bank is back on sale for $37

Aukey

Aukey's (from Amazon seller ZD Land US) packs 20,000 mAh into an impressively compact (albeit weighty) shell and offers three methods for charging your devices: a Qi wireless pad, a QuickCharge USB 3.0 port and a Power Delivery USB-C port. Get it for $36.33 when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code 2ASGTA5D at checkout. Regular price: $46.

But, wait, there's more: The charger has an arm that folds out from the rear and a little base that folds out from the front, meaning it doubles as a stand. Now you can charge your phone while watching a movie.

I also like the little LCD that shows exactly how much juice is remaining -- way better than the usual four-LED setup. This deal ties the lowest price I can recall seeing.

