Feeling a little stressed right now? You and the rest of the world. Time to dive into meditation, yoga, family board games and other stress-relievers -- and maybe a massage gun as well? This is one of the best deals I've ever seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Supergulu has the with code WMF4B9A7. Regular price: $109. (If that link leads you to a different seller, it's likely because Supergulu is sold out -- in which case the code won't work.)

Theragun is probably the best-known brand when it comes to this new breed of massagers, though this Gocheer model more closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt line. And it's one of countless knockoffs you'll see floating around Amazon with similarly weird brand names.

Don't let that dissuade you, though. I bought something similar about a year ago, and it's been great. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) This one offers 20 speed levels and comes with four interchangeable heads. You also get a carrying case, at least according to some of the user reviews. (The product listing doesn't specifically mention one.)

The rechargeable battery is good for 5-8 hours of operation, according to Gocheer.

The massager has a 4.6-star review average from over 500 buyers, though both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate a fair number of questionable ratings.

My advice: Try it out, see if you like it. If not, return it.

