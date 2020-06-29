Paiinp

Feeling a little stressed right now? You and the rest of the world. Time to dive into meditation, yoga, family board games and other stress-relievers -- and maybe a massage gun as well? This is one of the best deals I've ever seen: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller PainpShops has the with code X27YWHW5. Regular price: $99.99. (If that link leads you to a different seller, it's likely because this one is sold out -- in which case the code won't work.)

This is a slightly different version of the massager I've featured here in the past -- and a slightly lower price than the Gocheer model from last week.

Theragun is probably the best-known brand when it comes to this new breed of percussive muscle-punchers, though this Paiinp more closely resembles the Hyperice Hypervolt line. And it's one of countless knockoffs you'll see floating around Amazon with similarly weird brand names.

Don't let that dissuade you, though. I bought something similar about a year ago, and it's been great. (Your mileage may vary, of course.) This one offers 20 speed levels and comes with eight interchangeable heads. (The previous one had only four.) You also get a zippered carrying case. The rechargeable battery is good for up to six of operation, according to Paiinp.

The massager has a 4.3-star review average from nearly 100 buyers. Fakespot finds fault with many of those ratings; ReviewMeta indicates most of them are legit. Go figure.

My advice: Try it out, see if you like it. If not, return it.

Your thoughts?

