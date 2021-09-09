This GlamGlow moisturizer leaves your skin looking radiant, and it's $25 today only

Ulta Beauty

Beauty brand GlamGlow is a cult favorite in the beauty world, first gaining popularity with its . And while we don't often share beauty deals here at CNET, we had to give a shoutout to today's discount on GlamGlow's , on sale for just $25 (50% off) as "Today's Beauty Steal" at Ulta. Even if you're someone who doesn't normally maintain a multi-step beauty routine, a moisturizer is one of those products that, really, all of us should be using on a regular basis, and for just 25 bucks today only, the Mega Illuminating Moisturizer is an awesome pickup.

I haven't used this particular product from GlamGlow (though I'm planning to take advantage of today's deal myself), but I can vouch for the quality of the brand, having used its face mask treatments in the past. This hybrid moisturizer offers a blend of hyaluronic acid (which helps your skin retain moisturize and feel more supple), ceramides, shea butter and jojoba oil, and it also contains ultra-fine highlighting pearls that add luminosity to your skin. You can wear this on its own without makeup to leave your skin looking and feeling radiant, or GlamGlow suggests applying it underneath foundation as a base with a "little extra glow."

Unfortunately, you'll still have to pay shipping unless you add another product to meet the $35 threshold or unless you're a Platinum or Diamond Ulta member. However, Ulta's also running a right now with some equally excellent deals from brands like Murad, MAC and more, so you could easily throw in another great product for less.

