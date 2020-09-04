CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Stimulus check calculator Watch Mulan remake on Disney Plus Robert Pattinson reportedly diagnosed with COVID-19 Super Mario 3D All-Stars Mario Kart Live Falcon 9 launch Samsung's The Premiere 4K laser projector
Featured Fitness Sleep Healthy Eating Caregiving Personal Care

This 3D-printed steak alternative is looking to shake up your dinner options

The secret is in the printing technology, the company behind the product says.

Listen
- 00:55
Redefine Meat

You could soon add steak to your list of alternative meat options.

 Redefine Meat

Meat alternatives are rising in popularity, from Impossible Foods' plant-based beef and pork to Beyond Meat's burgers. A startup called Redefine Meat is looking to add 3D-printed, plant-based steaks to that list, according to a Reuters report that Business Insider wrote about this week.   

While several companies have successfully replicated the taste, smell and texture of ground beef using plant-based ingredients, steak is a largely untapped market. Redefine Meat's product reportedly consists of all plant-based, vegan ingredients including soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil. 

Redefine Meat will reportedly market test its "Alt-Steak" at high-end restaurants this year and then launch its 3D printers at meat distributors next year. 

"You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal," CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters in a June story. 

The company, founded in 2018, reportedly raised $6 million last year in a round led by CPT Capital, which has also invested in Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

Now playing: Watch this: Impossible Foods CEO talks pork and the future of plant-based...
7:38

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.