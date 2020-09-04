This 3D-printed steak alternative is looking to shake up your dinner options

Redefine Meat

Meat alternatives are rising in popularity, from Impossible Foods' plant-based beef and pork to Beyond Meat's burgers. A startup called Redefine Meat is looking to add 3D-printed, plant-based steaks to that list, according to a Reuters report that Business Insider wrote about this week.

While several companies have successfully replicated the taste, smell and texture of ground beef using plant-based ingredients, steak is a largely untapped market. Redefine Meat's product reportedly consists of all plant-based, vegan ingredients including soy and pea proteins, coconut fat and sunflower oil.

Redefine Meat will reportedly market test its "Alt-Steak" at high-end restaurants this year and then launch its 3D printers at meat distributors next year.

"You need a 3D printer to mimic the structure of the muscle of the animal," CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Reuters in a June story.

The company, founded in 2018, reportedly raised $6 million last year in a round led by CPT Capital, which has also invested in Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

