These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November

Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion.

Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion.



The June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opened the door for trigger laws in 13 states to go into effect, while other state legislatures have quickly passed measures further restricting abortion.



In August, Kansans rejected a constitutional amendment that would have removed state protections for abortion. Five more states are putting the decision in the hands of voters on Election Day, the highest number of abortion-related referendums in a single year.



Some are intended to curtail access to abortion, while others are aimed at further enshrining reproductive freedom.

California

A "yes" vote on Proposition 1 would amend California's constitution to read that the state cannot "deny or interfere with" an individual's "fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives."

If it passes, Proposition 1 would go into effect five days after the vote is certified.



Should the measure, endorsed by Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Democratic lawmakers, fail, abortion would remain protected under current California law.



The California state constitution already guarantees a right to privacy, which the California Supreme Court has ruled includes the right to have an abortion.

Kentucky

Republican lawmakers, who have a majority in both houses, added Amendment 2 to the ballot, which asks voters to support changing the Kentucky Constitution to say that it doesn't "secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion."

Kentucky's trigger law already bans most abortions in the wake of Roe being overturned. But while that law could be appealed, "the constitutional amendment would not be," University of Louisville political science professor Dewey Clayton told WHAS-11. "The governor doesn't even have the authority to veto that."

If passed, the amendment would go into effect immediately after the State Board of Elections certifies the results of the Nov. 8 election.

Michigan

Michigan's Proposal 3 would establish an individual's "right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy," including choices about contraception, sterilization, infertility, pregnancy, abortion, miscarriage, childbirth and postpartum care.

It would also ban the prosecution of anyone having a legal abortion or assisting in the procedure. It would allow for laws regulating the termination of a pregnancy after the point of fetal viability, except in cases where the patient's physical or mental health was endangered.

Montana

While abortion remains legal in Montana, Legislative Referendum 131 would extend legal personhood to infants at any stage of development who are "born alive," which it defines as "an infant who breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles, after the complete expulsion or extraction from the mother."

Failure to provide medical treatment in such an instance could come with punishments of up to $50,000 and 20 years in prison.



If it passes, LR-131 would go into effect on Jan. 1.

Vermont

A state constitutional amendment before voters would enshrine the individual's right to "personal reproductive autonomy," including decisions about pregnancy, contraceptives and abortion.

Should it pass, Proposal 5 would become effective on Election Day, Nov. 8. If it fails, abortion still would remain legal in Vermont.



