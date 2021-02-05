These mini massage guns make great Valentine's Day gifts, starting at $40

Rioneo

Flowers and chocolates are all well and good as Valentine's Day gifts, but they don't last. If you're looking for something that's practical, thoughtful and romantic, I can think of few options better than a massage gun.

Early models were big, heavy and expensive. Now I'm seeing a new breed of smaller, lighter massagers that are far more affordable. They're kind of adorable, too. Below I've rounded up three that are pretty similar, with prices ranging from $40 to around $57 (that's after clicking their respective on-page coupons).

All three come with four interchangeable massage heads. All offer four different speeds and USB-C charging. And all promise at least a few hours of operation on a charge (depending on speed, of course).

If you want a case, however, only the JYMY model includes one.

As always, these prices are accurate at the time of this writing. If a product sells out, you may end up at a page showing something very similar, but with a different price and coupon (or none at all). Take a look:

Let me add that I own a very similar massager myself, and it's fantastic. So even if you're not shopping for a gift, it's worth considering one of these for yourself. They can help work out the kinks nearly as well as bigger, pricier models.

Your thoughts?

