These Airlines and Other Public Transit Services Have Ended Mask Mandates

Saying the order exceeded the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's authority, a federal judge in Florida on Monday overturned the agency's mask mandate for public transit, including air travel. The mandate was set to expire May 3.
The CDC said it would no longer enforce the order. The Biden administration also said the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the mask mandate.
"This is a disappointing decision," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a briefing Monday, and added that the CDC and Department of Homeland Security are reviewing the decision.
Here are all the airlines, airports, ride-share services and other public transit that will no longer enforce the mask requirement. For more information, here are eight COVID-19 mask myths debunked.
What was the ruling striking down the mask mandate?
On April 18, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said the mandate exceeds the CDC's authority and "violates the procedures required for agency rulemaking." She added that the CDC failed to explain its reasons for the mandate and didn't allow public comment in violation of federal procedures for issuing new rules, CNBC reported.
Prior to the ruling, the CDC extended the mandate last week for an additional 15 days in response to an increase in COVID-19 BA.2 variant cases. The CDC said it does, however, continue to recommend people to wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.
Airlines that lifted the mask mandate
At this time, these airlines have decided to lift the mask mandate -- masks are still optional for those worried about their safety:
- Alaska (the airline said travelers must continue to wear face masks on flights both to and from Canada)
- American
- Avelo
- Breeze Airways
- Delta
- Frontier
- Hawaiian
- JetBlue
- Southwest
- Spirit
- Sun Country
- United
Top airports that lifted the mask requirement
Some of the busiest US airports also dropped the mask requirement following the court ruling:
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport
- Connecticut airports
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Denver International Airport
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
- Los Angeles International Airport
- Salt Lake City International Airport
Mass transit and trains that no longer require masks
These are top transit and train services that have dropped the mask requirement:
- Amtrak
- Bay Area Rapid Transit (the BART website says face coverings are still required indoors, but the San Francisco Chronicle reported the system will not require masks on trains)
- The Washington, DC, Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
- New Jersey Transit
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said on Twitter it will continue to follow CDC guidelines and review the court order. In a follow-up comment, it said masks are still required on all MBTA vehicles and in stations.
New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority told CNET that the mask requirement on public transit in will remain in effect for now. The Chicago Transit Authority is also keeping the mandate in place.
Ride-share services that have ended the mask requirement
Uber has lifted its mask mandate for riders and drivers as of April 19. "If you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip," it says on its site. Lyft has also dropped its mask mandate, and now says wearing masks is optional for everyone in the car.
Both Lyft and Uber are now also allowing passengers to sit in the front seat of the car.
For more, here is who the CDC recommends should get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster, and what to know about mixing and matching vaccines.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.