The iHealth no-touch digital thermometer is in stock for $55

No-touch thermometers have been in huge demand since the coronavirus pandemic hit, which comes as no surprise: A fever is one of the most telling symptoms of the virus, but of course we don't want people sharing old-school, under-the-tongue thermometers.

So here's some good news: The . And here's some bad: This was just $20 as recently as the end of January.

This is as frustrating for me as it is for you (don't shoot the messenger!), though based on conversations with an iHealth company representative, I don't feel like there's price-gauging at work here. Rather, it's more likely a case of too much demand and not enough supply, much like with N95 masks a couple months back. In addition, unlike Apple Watches, iHealth products probably aren't exempt from a new 15% tariff on Chinese imports.

Here's what I can tell you for certain: The thermometer is a breeze to use and it works well. About a month ago, I spent an afternoon and evening in bed, with a temperature that seemed to be ticking upward every half hour. I used the iHealth on myself constantly, grateful to be able to get readings more or less instantaneously.

All you do is put it about an inch from the forehead, then press and hold the button till it vibrates. Presto, there's your reading.

For what it's worth, you can , where it's selling for a buck less and may ship a little sooner. (Amazon indicates it'll be in stock May 30.)

It would pain me to pay $55 for something that previously sold for $20. But these are crazy times, and if you need something like this, at least it's readily available.

Your thoughts?

