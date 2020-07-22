The Cheapskate Show podcast: The truth about meal-kit delivery services

You like saving money, right? You've come to the right podcast. Each week, The Cheapskate Show brings pro-level tips and tricks to your ear holes. Listen right here or, better yet, subscribe via your preferred podcast app. (You can find us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.)

Our latest episode is all about Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and other popular meal-kit delivery services. We're both fans, but what's the value proposition? Can you actually save money by using one of these? (Spoiler: Yes, at least short-term, if you follow one specific recommendation.)

Related link: Best meal delivery kits for 2020: Home Chef, Sun Basket, Blue Apron and more

Later in the show, we discuss apps you can use to chat with others for some much-needed empathy: Lonely? Need to talk? Chat confidentially with these apps for free.

Finally, this week's listener question is all about CD players. (Remember those?) Here's the portable CD player we talked about.

You can submit your own question by sending an email to cheapskateshow@cbsinteractive.com.

Enjoy!

