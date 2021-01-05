Not a fan of bed-head and waking up with dry skin? Try trading your regular pillowcase for a silk pillowcase. Touted for their skin and hair benefits by beauty pros, silk pillowcases are a game-changer for your nighttime routine. The silk helps reduce friction, which messes up your hair at night, and helps to stop your face from getting dry since it doesn't wick away moisture from your skin like other materials can.

Silk pillowcase brands often advertise an impressive list of benefits for switching your pillowcase from cotton to silk -- like better hair and skin. And while the science behind how much silk can really help with complex skin concerns like acne or wrinkles is less than solid, beauty pros and experts have recommended them for years for frizz-free, softer hair and better moisturized skin.

If you want to see what all the buzz is about, try one of the popular pillowcases below that we've curated based on research and customer reviews across the web, and from sites like Amazon and Sephora.

Slip/Sephora If you're going to invest over $50 in a pillowcase, you want it to last, and this pillowcase from Slip seems to fit the bill. At $89 it's definitely an investment, but according to one reviewer on Sephora, it's held up for at least three years. The reviewer also noted that it's helped keep her long hair manageable, writing, "I slept on a cotton pillowcase the other day, and my hair was so noticeably knotted and frizzy compared to how tame it has been normally for years. It actually hurt to brush because of how much I'm used to waking up without knots thanks to the slip pillowcase!"

Amazon One feature to look for with silk pillowcases is a zipper. It may seem like an arbitrary detail, but you'll want a zipper so your pillow stays in place all night. Silk is slippery compared to your standard cotton pillowcase, and having a zipper will help keep a silk pillowcase from sliding off. This pillowcase from Zimasilk has a hidden zipper so you won't even notice (or feel) it at night.

Amazon If you want to try a silk pillowcase but not fork over tons of cash, this Jimoo Silk Pillowcase is an affordable option. Beware when shopping for inexpensive silk pillowcases for products labeled "satin silk." Satin is not the same as silk -- some brands market cheaper pillowcases as "satin silk," which is a meaningless label. But this pillowcase from Jimoo is actually silk, and costs just under $20 when you clip the on-page coupon. It also has a solid number of positive reviews on Amazon (It has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating and over 4,000 reviews).

Colorado Home/Amazon A silk pillowcase makes a great gift for anyone who could use a little extra luxury in their lives. Silk pillowcases also make great gifts for people who are difficult to buy for since most people would enjoy one, and even if they have one already, they could use another. The Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcases come in a variety of colors and each includes a nice gift box that makes the gift look even more special -- and saves you a step when you're trying to wrap the present.

Lunya One downside to having a silk pillowcase is that you usually can't throw it in the laundry with the rest of your sheets. The silk pillowcase from Luna is machine washable, but you'll want to skip the dryer for best results. Another thing to note with Lunya's pillowcase is that the entire pillowcase is not made of silk -- only the front is silk and the back side is cotton. That cotton side will help stop the pillow from sliding off your bed.

