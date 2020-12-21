Resistance band workouts have seen a surge in popularity as more and more people have begun to work out from home due to coronavirus shutdowns. With gyms and fitness studios closed, exercisers turned to simple solutions that could keep them fit and healthy at home.

Resistance bands proved fruitful because they're inexpensive compared to kettlebells and dumbbells, they don't take up much space, they're not loud (perfect for top-floor apartment dwellers) and they're versatile.

To be truthful, the best resistance bands are any that you can currently find without a 15-week backorder. More than half a year into the pandemic, the workout-from-home craze has turned from a temporary trend to a necessity (Gym? Who's that?) and equipment manufacturers still face an unhealthy supply chain.

However, you can still find a few great sets of resistance bands online right now. This article lists the best ones you can currently buy without waiting for weeks. Just know that while we'll do our best to keep this updated, prices and availability can change.

Hyfit Since everything is smart these days, it should come as no surprise that there's a smart resistance band set available to fitness enthusiasts. I tried out the Hyfit Gear One and was honestly surprised at how much I enjoyed using it. It struck me as slightly gimmicky, but these resistance bands actually work really well. The Hyfit Gear One includes a pair of tubal resistance bands, wrist and ankle straps, a wall anchor, a door anchor and a pair of handles. It's truly a use-anywhere set because not only can you anchor the bands to a door or wall, you can use your own body to create resistance. Adjusting the bands is super easy, too: Just press the little red adjuster button to shorten or lengthen them. Between the wrist and ankle straps, door and wall anchors and adjustment mechanism, you might never need another set of resistance bands. The resistance bands contain sensors that track your repetitions, volume (total weight lifted) and calories burned. When you pair the bands to your phone and download the Hyfit app, this data collects automatically and you can track your workouts with ease. To me, the smart aspect is just a bonus -- the wearable resistance band concept alone would've been enough to persuade me to buy this. Once I'm able to take a road trip or go camping again, I'm packing my Gear One so I can easily get in a quick workout on the go without having to lug around a 40-pound kettlebell. If the set sells out on Amazon, you can always buy directly from the company.

BC Strength If you're looking for a booty band, stop here. Just one of these mini resistance bands from Bret Contreras (known on Instagram as the "Glute Guy") will last you years because of the tight-woven, high-quality construction. Contreras popularized the hip thruster exercise and the concept of glute training and, as a certified strength and conditioning specialist with a PhD in sports science, I trust that his mini resistance bands work. I also know that they work because I've been using them for the last seven months and they've been the savior of my glute and hamstring strength throughout the coronavirus pandemic. I've used these mini resistance bands to make several exercises more challenging, including bodyweight squats and hip thrusts, dumbbell deadlifts and kettlebell swings. I've also used them extensively for glute-focused exercises, such as donkey kicks and hip abductions. You can purchase Bret Contreras Glute Loops in two sizes (small to medium and large to extra large) and in three resistance levels (light, medium and strong, labeled as one, two and three on the bands). I ordered a full set because I wasn't sure what to expect, and I'm glad I did. I've used all six Glute Loops for various exercises and rep schemes. I do tend to use one band more than any of the others, so most people would probably be fine ordering just one Glute Loop.

Rogue Having frequented many a CrossFit gym, I've used my fair share of Rogue resistance bands (Rogue is the preferred outfitter of functional fitness equipment). Rogue Monster Bands constitute the best of the best in resistance bands. They come in various levels of resistance and they're constructed of thick, durable natural latex rubber. The big problem with resistance bands is they wear out significantly over time and, compared to iron or steel weights, they don't last long at all. I've seen these Rogue bands in use for years, firsthand, and they never seem to show signs of wear. Rogue has been struggling with its supply chain for the last several months, so if you're interested in the Monster Bands, I'd purchase them while you can. The full sets are out of stock, but you can pick and choose individual bands. I would recommend Monster Bands for anyone who wants to use resistance bands to build muscle, because they go up to 200 pounds in resistance -- much higher than the toughest resistance band from most other brands. You can also check out the Rogue Echo Bands, which are slightly less expensive than the Monster Bands. They seem slightly less durable but would more than suffice for the average exerciser who works out at home. The Echo Bands were out of stock at the time of writing, but you can sign up to get notified when Rogue stocks back up.

FitCord These durable resistance bands from FitCord pack a one-two punch when it comes to longevity. Like I mentioned earlier, resistance bands wear out over time. It's just a fact of the product. However, you can maximize the life of your resistance bands by choosing the right kind. Made of dipped latex -- the most durable material for resistance bands -- the FitCord X-Over resistance bands feature a scrunched nylon safety sleeve that protects the latex underneath from UV damage and harsh weather. The sleeve also protects you in the case that your band snaps during use, but that's unlikely with a dipped latex resistance band. FitCord makes X-Over bands up to 55 pounds in resistance, which is plenty for the average person who wants to work out with resistance bands.

TheraBand If you have a latex allergy, working out with resistance bands might seem impossible. The options definitely diminish when you filter with "non-latex," but if you look hard enough, you can find some non-latex resistance bands. TheraBand is known for its professional rehabilitation equipment, including resistance bands, kinesiology tape, foam rollers, muscle wraps and stability balls. The non-latex professional set includes three resistance bands providing up to seven pounds of resistance. As a bonus, this set comes with basic exercise instructions written by a physical therapist, making it a good option for people who aren't sure where to start with resistance bands. I wouldn't recommend these TheraBand resistance bands for advanced exercisers looking to use resistance bands for intense workouts or to build muscle. Because these bands are primarily intended for rehabilitation purposes, they provide minimal resistance and are best suited to beginners or people working around injuries.

