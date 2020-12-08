The best men's hiking shoes and boots for 2020

The time when going hiking meant strapping on a pair of creaky leather boots that felt like blocks of concrete is long gone. Today's hiking boots and shoes use modern fabric technology, scientifically researched soles and endless fine-tuning to make them comfortable and stable whether you're simply walking between cafes on a city break or tackling tough mountain trails. But with all these new materials and differing designs comes a huge number of choices, and with innumerable brands each promising to offer the best experience, it can be extremely difficult to figure out which boots are best for you.

Thankfully, we've done some of the hard work and put together our picks of the best adventure footwear, whether it's boots or shoes, and whether it's for days out around town, or for heading into the wilderness. Everything in this list has been hand-selected and tested by us to ensure that they perform as well as they're supposed to -- if they didn't impress, they didn't make the list.

Note that this list focuses on men's models. We'll soon be posting a women's version of this list that includes most of the same shoes included here, plus a couple of women's-only versions. Note that all the shoes shown here were tested in the men's models except where noted.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET True to the company name, these boots innovate through their use of graphene -- the atom-thick "miracle material" that's stronger than steel and lighter than carbon fiber. Here, it's been infused in the sole which Inov-8 reckons makes it more durable and grippier. In my testing I certainly found the boots to be extremely capable on mixed walks, handling muddy trails, loose rock or wet asphalt with ease. They're exceptionally lightweight too, making them as comfortable to wear as sneakers, right out of the box with no break-in required. You can walk all day without feeling weighed down, so they're definitely a boot to consider if you plan on tackling long trails. While they have a waterproof Gore-Tex lining, they don't have the same ruggedness required for more mountainous terrain, so if that's on the agenda then consider their more burly siblings below.

Katie Collins/CNET Like the Roclite 345s above, these boots are infused with graphene for added durability, are lined with Gore-Tex for waterproofing and are comfortable right out of the box. However, the Pro G 400s have a thicker, stiffer sole, more support around the ankle and a ceramic coating on the upper material that makes them much more suited to tougher terrain. They're still surprisingly lightweight though, and I had no problem in wearing them on all-day hikes on forest trails and muddy hill tracks. The deep lugs on the sole help them dig into loose terrain to keep you stable, and I certainly felt confident that my feet weren't going to slip out from under me.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Allbirds Mizzle shoes are among the softest things I've had the pleasure of putting on my feet. It's thanks to their merino wool construction, which has the added benefit of making them an eco-friendly choice. The soft, spongy sole means these aren't shoes for tackling mountains, or even woodland trails, but they're delightful for urban exploration, hopping between cafes and museums. They're water-resistant, so an impromptu rain shower won't slow you down, while the incredible light weight of the shoes mean you'll be forgiven for thinking you've accidentally gone out in your slippers.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET With a traditional all-leather design and burly rubber sole, Danner's Mountain Pass boots are built for serious hiking -- and built to last. These boots will require some "walking-in" before you'll want to take them on long hikes, but once they've settled to your feet you'll find them comfortable, secure and extremely stable on difficult terrain. The Arctic Night versions also feature a thermal lining for added warmth in cold conditions, as well as a Vibram Arctic Grip sole for added traction on icy ground. They're Gore-Tex lined for waterproofing, too and are hand-built in Portland, Oregon.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET On Shoes is a relative newcomer to the footwear scene and is more known for its running shoes. The Cloudrock boots are its first foray into hiking boots, but it's a stellar first effort. The unique design of the soles, with their slight front-to-back curve and deep lugs make them extremely grippy on loose ground and gives the feeling that they're propelling you forward as you walk, making them great for fast-paced hikes. Their mid-height gives plenty of ankle support too, and their light weight and out-of-the-box comfort means they're superb for all-day wearing. They're Gore-Tex lined too, making them waterproof enough for me to stand still, ankle-deep in a flowing stream for half a minute while taking a photo without any water penetrating to my feet.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Like the Cloudrock boots, the Cloudventure shoes feature the unique curving sole with deep lugs, making the shoes as supportive, stable and comfortable as their boot siblings. They have a more modern, style-led design than many other walking shoes on the market, which makes them ideal for those of you who want an all-day trail shoe that you won't feel the need to change out of when you get to the pub at the end of your hike -- as long as they're not too caked in mud. They're fully waterproof, thanks to the Gore-Tex lining, and their low weight means they're just as well-suited for trail running as they are to fast-paced hikes. Note: Women's version tested for this model.

