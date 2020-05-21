AB Wireless

I'm 51. I sit all day. I sporadically run and use an elliptical exerciser. And of course I experience garden-variety anxiety. Needless to say, at the end of any given day, certain muscles are tight, knotty nightmares. That's why I bought a massage gun a couple years ago -- back when you were lucky to find one priced below $200.

Today only, and while supplies last, Meh has the , plus $5 for shipping. I can't recall ever seeing one of these for less than $70 (and typically they range from $80-$120), so this deal probably won't last long.

This model looks very similar to the one I own, right down to the digital display. But how does it differ from the dozens of other off-brand massagers you can find on Amazon and elsewhere? And, for that matter, from the super-pricey ones from Hyperice and Theragun? I can't say, because the only one I've tried is the one I have.

But that one? Pretty amazing. It's a little heavy and noisy, but it definitely does the job I need it to do. Your mileage may vary, of course, but if you've been eyeballing one of these things, the price here is just plain amazing.

Might make a great gift for Father's Day, too.

Your thoughts?

The Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad is on sale for $99

Apple

Apple gear: Nice, but not for cheapskates. At least there are deals from time to time -- and this is a particularly rare one. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . That's $60 off the regular price and the best deal I've seen to date.

It works with the iPad 10.2 (aka 7th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 10.5. Just yesterday I was writing about the best computer options for aging parents, and genuinely believe an iPad is the top choice. And this would be the ideal keyboard to go with it, as there's no Bluetooth to deal with and no need to charge the keyboard itself.

Rather, the iPad just docks in the keyboard, and supplies it with power. Then it folds up to become an iPad screen cover. Easy-peasy. My soul would die a little bit if I paid $159 for this (even if buying it for Mom or Dad), but $99 I could live with.

Here's CNET's Apple Smart Keyboard preview if you want to learn more.

Enter for your chance to win a Razer gaming bundle

Calling all gamers! CNET sister site GameSpot is giving away nine Razer gaming bundles; each one includes a Razer keyboard, mouse and headphone. It's open to residents of the US, Puerto Rico and Canada, and you've got about 10 days to get your entries in. Good luck!

