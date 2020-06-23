The best Fourth of July mattress sales available now

Deal Savings Price

















As with most holiday weekends, mattress makers celebrate the Fourth of July by slashing prices. If you are stuck home this year for Independence Day, it's not a bad time to poke around for a new mattress -- because now, more than ever, you deserve to get a better night's sleep. And you don't need to visit a store to hit the sales -- all of the mattress makers below let you order online. Check out our tips on how to buy a mattress online and the top online mattress retailers. (We also have a new list of best air mattresses, too.)

Helix

Here are the best mattress deals we've found for the Fourth of July, all of which are available now (unless otherwise indicated). We'll continue to expand this list as new sales come online.

With code FOJ20, you can save 20% on orders that include a chair, sofa or sectional. And you'll also get a $100 gift card to be used at a local restaurant to support those businesses and their employees during COVID-19.

You can save 15% off either a Luxe or Supreme mattress with code SLEEP15.

You can take 30% off any mattress with code AS30.

Take 20% off your entire purchase and get two free pillows any mattress purchase with code JULY20.

With code FOJ200, you can save $200 off of the natural-fiber Birch mattress that features a natural, organic cotton cover, natural wool fibers and organic Birch wool for comfort and temperature regulation.

You can save $200 off any size mattress and also get a free duvet, two pillows and two towels. No code needed.

The Pod is a mattress that lets you control the temperature on each side, and you can use its thermo alarm to wake up -- it drops the temp gradually as morning nears. For the 4th of July, you get a free 16-pound gravity blanket with the pod -- a $300 value. No code required.

Helix is offering $100 off if you spend at least $600 with code FOJ100 but you can save $150 if you spend at least $1,250 with code FOJ150 or save $200 if you spend at least $1,750 with code FOJS200. With any mattress purchase, Helix tosses in two of its Dream Pillows.

You can save up to $90 off the Studio by Leesa mattress, up to $180 off the Leesa Original mattress, up to $285 off the Leesa Hybrid mattress, and up to $375 off the Leesa Legend. No code needed.

Tempur-Pedic is offering $500 off on any size Tempur-Breeze mattress. The sale also includes mattress bases; you can save $200 on any size Tempur-Ergo Extended power base or $100 on any size Tempur-Ergo power base.

With code WIN150, you can knock $150 off the price of any mattress.

