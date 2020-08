Desk jobs are great for some reasons and not so great for others. Most people can agree on one big drawback to desk jobs: You become a pretty sedentary person when you work one.

Even if you work out multiple times a week, a desk job can still wreak havoc on your body, particularly your posture, mobility and flexibility. If you're feeling the pain and stiffness that comes with a sedentary job, try out some unsuspecting fitness equipment that can help you move more all day long.

ProForm One of the worst parts about sitting at a desk for eight or more hours a day is the fluid that accumulates in the lower legs. This can make your legs appear swollen and, in my experience, feel kind of funky and tight. A foot pedaler, stepper or compact under-desk elliptical can encourage blood flow and prevent fluid buildup throughout the day. This one from ProForm also comes with resistance tubes to add a strengthening aspect if you want.

Vive One thing is for certain: Sitting all day wrecks your posture if you aren't careful. A less obvious side effect is decreased core strength. You don't use much of your core while hunched over a computer, so your muscles can start to weaken over time. A stability ball can fix both your posture and weak core muscles. When you use a stability ball in place of a regular chair, you're forced to sit upright and engage your core to avoid rolling or tipping over. You can use a regular stability ball like the one from Vive, linked below, or you can opt for a full-on stability ball office chair, like this one from Gaiam.

Gaiam Your hip abductors include all the muscles that move your legs away from the midline of your body. These muscles are also partly responsible for rotating your hips. Slip a mini resistance band around your legs, just above your knees, and push against the resistance to strengthen those important muscles. If you have a moment where you don't need your hands, you can position a mini band around your forearms and press against the resistance to strengthen your shoulders. This Gaiam mini band kit comes with light, medium and heavy resistance levels so you can continually progress.

Sportneer You might feel a little silly wearing ankle weights at your desk, but you won't be sorry when your quads are toned and strong! Ankle weights truly don't get enough appreciation: They're so versatile. Wear them while you work and occasionally perform a set of leg extensions (keep your thigh planted in the seat and lift from the knee). These Sportneer ankle weights adjust from one pound to five pounds, so they're perfect for all fitness levels. Start with one pound and do a few sets of 10 to 20 leg extensions. You can keep working your way up in weight and reps. Aside from the strength aspect, leg extensions can help keep your blood flowing and prevent fluid buildup in your calves and ankles.

Revolution Balance is one of those skills that most people don't know they lack until they're forced to use it. If you have a standing desk, a balance board is a great tool for engaging your core, glutes, thighs and calves throughout the day. You might be surprised to find that the muscles around your ankles and knees are sore when you start using a balance board, like this one from Revolution that has a grippy upper deck and an adjustable air cushion.

Theraband The obvious benefit of a grip strength ball is improved grip strength. The more discreet, but perhaps better, benefit is stress relief. Keep this Theraband Hand Exerciser ball at your desk to squeeze when you could use a little isometric action -- or when your coworker just made you blow an internal fuse.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.