The best bed sheets for every type of sleeper

Between sateen, satin, percale, silk, linen, microfiber, bamboo, jersey and flannel, how the heck is anyone supposed to choose the best bed sheets? Finding the right bed sheets for you will likely involve some trial and error.

The wrong sheets will have you wake up on the wrong side of the bed every morning, but the right sheets will make you feel like royalty as you sink into sleep and when you open your peepers to the morning sun.

Start your search for the best bed sheets with these picks for people who sleep hot, cold or with pets, as well as those who toss and turn or have sensitive skin.

Bedgear If you sleep hot and wake up sweaty, finding comfortable bed sheets seems like a never-ending battle. Think of bed sheets as you would think of activewear: You wouldn't wear cotton for a sweaty workout, so why would you wrap yourself up in cotton sheets if you're a sweaty sleeper? Deck out your bed in cooling, moisture-wicking fabrics like the polyester blend in Bedgear Dri-Tec sheets. Bedgear specifically designed this fabric to help people stay cool and dry when they sleep, much like sportswear designers prioritize sweat-wicking properties in clothes. One buyer left this glowing review: "Love, love, love. My husband and I are both hot sleepers. These sheets keep us cool all night long. We are so happy with the product that we are looking for other items to buy and try."

LL Bean For those who shiver all night, cozy sheets are key, especially in the frigid winter months. Flannel sheets should keep you warm and toasty all night long -- and make it hard to get out of bed in the morning. LL Bean is a trusted brand, always delivering what it promises and standing for quality. This flannel sheet set doesn't disappoint, according to enthused reviewers. "I have wanted flannel sheets for some time now. I bought these because of the enormous number of good reviews," one buyer said. "We could not be more pleased! They are generously sized for our deep king mattress. But the very best part is the softness and coziness when you get into bed." Another calls these flannel sheets "scrumptiously warm and soft" and that it's "a delight to climb into bed with the softest, coziest, flannel sheets."

Pottery Barn If you sleep with your pets, you probably don't care much about the hair and smells. But if you could sleep with your pet and minimize dander and odors, wouldn't that be great? While you'll be hard-pressed to find a truly pet-proof sheet set, a few characteristics can help. The best sheets for people who sleep with pets will feature a tight weave, a smooth finish and durability. Silk and linen sheets work well, but not everyone enjoys the slippiness of silk or the roughness of linen. Cotton works, too, as long as it's tightly woven with a smooth finish (look for percale or sateen when shopping). These sateen sheets from Pottery Barn feature an impressive 700 thread count, making them dense and durable enough to withstand pawing from your dog, yet soft enough to support cozy sleep. They're not cheap, but they'll probably pay for themselves over time because they'll stand up to your pup, and Pottery Barn has pay-over-time options.

Empyrean Bedding If you're one of those people who has fist fights with their sheets at night, you need some high-performance bed sheets that won't come untucked from the corner of your mattress. In particular, you need a good fitted sheet that stays put through tumultuous nights. The key to fitted sheets that don't slip is depth. Look for sheets advertised as "deep pocket," like this fitted bed sheet from Empyrean Bedding, which fits mattresses up to 21 inches tall. In addition to the deep pocket, this sheet features elastic straps in all corners, ensuring the sheet stays taut on your mattress. One buyer said, "These extra-deep pockets rock! I have a 19-inch thick mattress and I don't have to worry about the sheet popping off anymore." Another said, "I move a lot during the night and the sheet didn't budge."

Ettitude As someone with eczema that flares up at the slightest irritation, I'm aware that a big part of avoiding nighttime itchiness is washing your sheets with fragrance-free detergent. Choosing sheets made of natural fabrics can help, too. Bamboo is a go-to pick for people with sensitive skin (and an eco-friendly conscience). Bamboo sheets are certainly an investment, but worth it if you really struggle with skin issues related to fabrics. You can't put a price on quality sleep and healthy skin. These Ettitude sheets feature the brand's CleanBamboo fabric, made of 100% bamboo lyocell. They're organic, hypoallergenic and sustainably made. And, according to reviewers, they're "the most amazingly soft sheets." Some "will never buy anything else from now on!"

