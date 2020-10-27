Addsfit

In the past I've shared deals on various Theragun- and Hyperice-style massage guns, all of them similar in one key respect: They're pretty big and pretty heavy. But, hey, if that's the only option, that's the only option.

It's no longer the only option. For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the when you clip the on-page $20-off coupon and then apply promo code CNET20AF at checkout. Regular price: $105.

I'll just say it: This thing is adorable. It looks like someone pointed a shrink ray at a traditional impact massager. But I was surprised at how solid it feels in the hand. I expected something cheap and plastic; this has heft thanks to its aluminum build.

I also expected it would do, well, a "smaller" job of massaging sore muscles, but found it works nearly as well as full-size models. It comes with two heads -- a flat one for large muscle groups and a bullet-shaped one for targeting specific areas. The latter is pretty much the same size as the bullet heads on big massagers.

The gun offers three speeds and promises 6-8 hours of operation on a charge. It comes with a zippered carrying case that's definitely nice to have for storage and travel.

What I like most about the Addsfit is how comfortable it is to use for self-massage. The bigger, heavier guns are hard to hold for more than a few minutes at a time. It's also reasonably quiet.

Mini massagers are just starting to hit the market. Poking around Amazon I noticed a couple others, some of them priced even lower -- and with four heads instead of just two (but no carrying case). However, I haven't had the chance to try those. This one, I've used for a few weeks and greatly enjoyed, so I can enthusiastically recommend it.

Your thoughts?

Charge that massager (and other stuff) on the go with this Xcentz 10,000-mAh PD power bank for $10

Xcentz

We're just about at the point where you shouldn't buy a mobile charger unless it has a USB-C port. Fortunately, you don't have to pay a premium to get one. Quite the opposite, in fact: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Xcentz 10,000-mAh 18-watt PD portable charger is just $9.99 with promo code G8A27XR3.

For the uninitiated, 10,000 mAh refers to the battery capacity. If your phone has, say, a 2,500-mAh battery, this would be able to fully recharge it four times -- in theory, anyway. According to Xcentz, the power bank would recharge an iPhone X (which has a 2,700-mAh battery) around 2.5 times. Why not 3.5? Because...science reasons? (Someone who understands batteries better than I do, explain this in the comments!)

"18 watt" refers to the maximum amount of juice that the USB Type-A and USB-C ports can deliver to your devices. And PD stands for Power Delivery, a fast-charging technology that's increasingly common in both chargers and devices.

Added bonus: Xcentz backs this with an 18-month warranty. Ten bucks, people! What's not to like?

