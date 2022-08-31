Free COVID Tests Stimulus Checks NordVPN Review Samsung Galaxy Sale Pumpkin Spice Latte Apple Watch Deals Amazon's Android Days AT&T Home Internet
Wellness

Target Recall: Metal Fragments Found in Market Pantry Cookies

Check your kitchen for these Market Pantry-brand cookies.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies
Are these cookies in your home? You might want to check.
FDA

If you have Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies in your home, check the container right away. D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. has issued a recall for the cookies after metal pieces were found in some of them. The cookies were distributed to Target stores nationwide.

The Food and Drug Administration last week said the recall affects the following best-by date, lot numbers and time stamps: 

  • Best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023.
  • Jug lot number Y052722.
  • Case lot number Y052722.
  • Time stamp from 15:00 to 23:00.
  • UPC code 085239817698.

The cookies are sold in a clear, bear-shaped plastic jug, and the needed information can be found on the back of the container, on the product label, below the nutritional panel. 

The FDA urges anyone who purchased the recalled product to stop eating the cookies and to return them to Target for a full refund, or call the company at 888-480-1988 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET).

