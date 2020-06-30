Take a load off your feet with this $80 foot massager

Daily Steals

Most people have some experience with massage therapy, which can relieve stress and relax your muscles. But your feet are often a neglected part of the massage equation. If you spend a lot of the day on your feet, then you might not even realize how badly your feet need the recovery of a massage. A Shiatsu foot massager kneads and rolls your feet with finger-like dexterity, and many people swear by these gadgets to help them feel better at the end of a long day. Right now you can get this when you apply discount code CNETSFT at checkout. That's roughly 20% less than the price I've found elsewhere, such as on Amazon.

I think this product deserves a quick pseudoscience alert: Shiatsu is a Japanese massage technique that's rooted in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and Shiatsu devices sometimes make somewhat over-reaching claims about health effects. It's worth keeping in mind that TCM is not science-based, but is rooted in pre-scientific concepts like meridians and qi that don't really exist. As reputable scientific journals like Nature point out, there's virtually no evidence that TCM actually works. But meridians aside, this foot massager is actually, you know, massaging your feet. And there's a ton of value in getting a foot massage on its own merits, as long as you don't think too hard about the reflexology behind it.

This massager has three speeds and four modes, which you can use to target different parts of your feet, like the tiptoe, arch or sole, and all the adjustments can be made using the included remote control, so you don't have to bend over to the floor to adjust the settings. All the controls are duplicated on the massager itself as well, though. The whole thing is completely enclosed in plastic, foam, and fabric, which makes it easy to clean. One feature it does not include, though: a heating mode.

All that said, if you are looking for a kneading-and-rolling foot massager that'll help you relieve tension and fatigue in your feet, this one will definitely put a kick in your step and save you as much as $20 in the process.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.