Supreme Court ends Biden moratorium on residential evictions

The US Supreme Court on Thursday ended the Biden administration's COVID-related moratorium on residential evictions. The ruling came in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

The court said in an unsigned opinion that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which imposed a new moratorium on Aug. 3, exceeded its authority in issuing the moratorium. The court's conservative majority agreed with the challenger's argument that the agency would have needed explicit congressional authorization to do so, the justices ruled in their 6-3 decision.

"The CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions in reliance on a decades-old statute that authorizes it to implement measures like fumigation and pest extermination," the opinion said. "It strains credulity to believe that this statute grants the CDCC the sweeping authority that it asserts."

The CDC issued its order temporarily extending the moratorium for 60 days after the previous federal block on residential evictions expired on July 31. The temporary federal halt on evictions, which was to run until Oct. 3, was designed to halt evictions in areas hardest hit by COVID-19 and the delta variant.

About 44 million households -- about one-third of the US population -- are renters, many of which have been protected by some form of an eviction moratorium since Congress passed the initial CARES Act in March 2020.

