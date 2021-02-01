Stream Apple Fitness Plus workouts to your TV with AirPlay

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

Apple Fitness Plus is working on making it even more convenient to fit exercise into your schedule. The new IOS 14.5 and WatchOS 7.4 updates will let customers implement Airplay to stream Fitness Plus workouts directly to AirPlay 2-compatible TVs and devices. This new feature is in a developer build for now.

If you try the developer build, your metrics will only be available to check on your Apple Watch during workouts.

Read more: How Apple's Fitness Plus solves the Netflix forever-browsing problem

Fitness Plus costs $10 per month and streams directly from your iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. The service uses your Apple Watch to display your metrics on-screen during your workout, so you'll see countdown timers, activity rings, the burn bar and your heart rate.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Fitness Plus: A workout plan built around your...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.