Here's how to easily store your COVID vaccine record on your iPhone

If you have an iPhone or Apple Watch, you can easily add your vaccination information to the Wallet app to show that you're fully vaccinated. (You can add a digital COVID-19 vaccination card on Android devices, too.) Once you do, you can just double-click the side button and your digital vaccine card will appear, displaying the vaccine manufacturer and vaccination and booster shot dates — plus a QR code that can be scanned to verify the records.

It's easier and safer than carrying your physical COVID-19 vaccine card around with you everywhere.

As long as you're running iOS 15.2 and have the correct QR code or downloadable file of your COVID-19 vaccine records, you can take advantage of this feature on your Apple device.

We'll tell you everything you need to know about the Apple Wallet feature and how to add your vaccine card to your Apple Watch. Plus, some states have their own COVID-19 vaccine apps, too, more.

Add your vaccine card using a QR code

If your vaccine provider gave you a QR code when you got your shot, you can scan it using your iPhone's camera. When your phone recognizes the code, a Health app notification will appear. You'll have the option to add it to your Apple Wallet and your Health app for easy access.

Upload a file from your vaccine provider

If you received a link to download your COVID-19 vaccine record, you can tap the link on your iPhone to save the information. The link should give you the option to add your card to Apple Wallet and the Health app.

Add your existing immunization record to Apple Wallet

If you connected your provider in the Health app to access your medical records you may see your COVID-19 immunization record in the app. You'll see a notification under Vaccination Record in the app. Tap Add to Wallet and you're done.

Update your Apple Wallet when you get a booster shot

If you receive a third dose of Moderna or Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine (or a second dose of Johnson & Johnson's vector-virus shot) it won't automatically update in your Apple Wallet. So, you'll need to use one of the methods above again to scan it onto your phone.

What to do if you only have a printed card

For now, Apple only accepts verifiable records, which means you'll have to contact your provider to ask for a QR code or downloadable file to use the Apple Wallet feature. If not, there are other ways to store your vaccine status on your phone. Some states have COVID-19 vaccine apps for residents but if yours doesn't, a clear picture of the card should work, too.

Among the rumored updates to Wallet in iOS 15 is support for digital versions of government-issued IDs such as driver's licenses. It's been reported Apple may verify these IDs using facial recognition, similar to the approach used by some banks to authenticate transactions on the iPhone.

