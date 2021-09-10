Stock up on this at-home Covid-19 test while it's 56% off

IntelliSwab

There are a lot of reasons to consider keeping a few at-home Covid-19 tests in your closet. It's never a great feeling to be unsure about possible symptoms, and if you can avoid potentially exposing others by testing yourself why wouldn't you? The only real downside to these at-home tests is they can be kind of pricey, especially when many in-car testing sites are free. So when Walmart marked their two-test kit that's usually $25 down to $14, that made now the best time to stock up.

The InteliSwab at-home rapid antigen test is a nasal swab test which only requires a shallow swab of the nostril to deliver results. These tests deliver results in 30 minutes, and are safe to use on anyone over age 15. These tests are part of the FDA emergency authorization and unlike some of the other tests does not require batteries or tubes to make the test work. And for $7 per test, you're getting a little bit of peace should you start to feel a little off.

