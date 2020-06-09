Stock up on digital thermometers with this 2-pack for $14

Daily Steals

In so many ways, 2020 is shaping up to be a massive cosplay based on a dystopian post-apocalyptic novel. You don't have to like the worldwide pandemic we're living through, but you do need to be prepared for it. That means having a thermometer in your bathroom cabinet -- one of the main symptoms of the coronavirus is a high fever, so you need an easy way to take your temperature. Right now, Daily Steals has a when you apply discount code CNETZTP at checkout.

That's about 47% off the regular cost of $22, which is already a decent price. I spent some time comparing prices at other retailers, and found that $14 for a pair of simple thermometers is pretty competitive: You can generally get just one for about that price.

There's not a lot of complexity to this model; just press the button to turn it on and start taking your temp. You can get an accurate reading under the tongue after 10 seconds, or wait 100 seconds for an under-the-arm measurement. The LCD display can be switched between Fahrenheit and Celsius with a long press of the button. It also has a memory for the most recent reading, an alarm if the reading is over 100 degrees, and it turns off automatically to save battery life.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.