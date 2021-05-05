Sterilize your water with the Klear UV-C cap and bottle for $40 (save $39)

Klear

It's probably an understatement to say we're all germaphobes now, and with good reason. And it turns out water bottles (which are notoriously hard to clean) can get contaminated with all manner of harmful pathogens -- which is why I think newfangled UV-sterilizing water bottles are about to become super popular.

Indeed, look no further than a recent Shark Tank episode featuring the Larq bottle: Creator Justin Wang scored a huge deal with Lori Grenier and Kevin O'Leary.

But the Larq costs $95, and while there are already a number of competitors, most of those cost anywhere from $60-$80. That's why I'm excited about this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the with promo code CHEAP20. Regular price: $79. Note that delivery may take one to two weeks.

It works like this: Fill the bottle with water, screw on the cap then double-press the button. Presto: About three minutes later, you've got water that's free of "99.9999% of bacteria, germs and viruses."

The cap relies on a rechargeable battery, one that's good for around 25 cleaning cycles, according to Klear. And the bottle can keep water cold for up to 24 hours.

Here's the really interesting part: That cap is compatible with most other widemouth bottles, meaning if you already have a bottle you like (maybe one that's a different size), this should work with it. Larq's cap works only with Larq containers.

Would I pay $95 for something like this? Not in this lifetime, and I suspect I'm not alone in that thinking. But $40? That's a lot more palatable.

Your thoughts?

Own Battlefield V (Xbox One digital code) for just $5

EA

If you have a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can play the top-rated Battlefield V for free as part of that subscription. But if you don't, or you'd rather just own it outright, here's an incredibly good deal: , in the form of a digital code you'll redeem on your Xbox. Like so many video games, it was originally priced at $60 in 2018.

Battlefield V marks a return to World War II combat, and by all accounts a pretty great one. (Read GameSpot's review; the game scored an 8 out 10.)

In addition to 4K UHD and HDR support, Battlefield V includes Firestorm Battle Royale, a last-squad-standing mode, which wasn't part of the original release.

For $5, how can you go wrong?

Grow herbs indoors with the AeroGarden Sprout for $60 (save $40)

AeroGarden

Green thumbs are needed for outdoor gardening, but anyone with an AC outlet can grow stuff indoors. That's thanks to products like the AeroGarden, which employ LEDs and a water tank to give plants everything they need. They're also great for apartment-dwellers or anyone who doesn't have ready access to a plot of soil.

They can get a little pricey, but today there's a solid deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Regular price: $100.

The Sprout lets you grow three plants at once: herbs, lettuces, even small vegetables. It comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill to get you started.

Best Buy offers free two-day shipping, meaning you should be able to get this in time for Mother's Day if you're so inclined. This would make a fantastic gift, in my humble opinion.

Read more: Best last-minute Mother's Day 2021 gifts

