Peloton Tread recall Trump's Facebook ban reaffirmed The Martian's Andy Weir writes new thriller Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates
Featured Fitness Sleep Parenting Nutrition Personal Care Dental Care Caregiving
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Sterilize your water with the Klear UV-C cap and bottle for $40 (save $39)

Great gift for Dad or grad! Plus, get Battlefield V for Xbox for $5 and an AeroGarden indoor herb garden for $60 (save $40).

klear-uv-c-cap-and-bottle

Although the water-sterilizing Klear Cap comes with a 32-ounce bottle, it's also compatible with most other wide-mouth bottles.

 Klear

It's probably an understatement to say we're all germaphobes now, and with good reason. And it turns out water bottles (which are notoriously hard to clean) can get contaminated with all manner of harmful pathogens -- which is why I think newfangled UV-sterilizing water bottles are about to become super popular.

Indeed, look no further than a recent Shark Tank episode featuring the Larq bottle: Creator Justin Wang scored a huge deal with Lori Grenier and Kevin O'Leary.

But the Larq costs $95, and while there are already a number of competitors, most of those cost anywhere from $60-$80. That's why I'm excited about this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Cheapskate readers can get the Klear UV-C cap and 32-ounce stainless-steel water bottle for $40 with promo code CHEAP20. Regular price: $79. Note that delivery may take one to two weeks.

See it at ZDNet Academy

It works like this: Fill the bottle with water, screw on the cap then double-press the button. Presto: About three minutes later, you've got water that's free of "99.9999% of bacteria, germs and viruses."

The cap relies on a rechargeable battery, one that's good for around 25 cleaning cycles, according to Klear. And the bottle can keep water cold for up to 24 hours.

Here's the really interesting part: That cap is compatible with most other widemouth bottles, meaning if you already have a bottle you like (maybe one that's a different size), this should work with it. Larq's cap works only with Larq containers.

Would I pay $95 for something like this? Not in this lifetime, and I suspect I'm not alone in that thinking. But $40? That's a lot more palatable.

Your thoughts?

Own Battlefield V (Xbox One digital code) for just $5

battlefield-v-cropped-for-door

Get your combat on for a measly five bucks.

 EA

If you have a Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription, you can play the top-rated Battlefield V for free as part of that subscription. But if you don't, or you'd rather just own it outright, here's an incredibly good deal: Battlefield V (Xbox One) for $5, in the form of a digital code you'll redeem on your Xbox. Like so many video games, it was originally priced at $60 in 2018.

See it at Amazon

Battlefield V marks a return to World War II combat, and by all accounts a pretty great one. (Read GameSpot's review; the game scored an 8 out 10.)

In addition to 4K UHD and HDR support, Battlefield V includes Firestorm Battle Royale, a last-squad-standing mode, which wasn't part of the original release.

For $5, how can you go wrong?

Grow herbs indoors with the AeroGarden Sprout for $60 (save $40)

sprout
AeroGarden

Green thumbs are needed for outdoor gardening, but anyone with an AC outlet can grow stuff indoors. That's thanks to products like the AeroGarden, which employ LEDs and a water tank to give plants everything they need. They're also great for apartment-dwellers or anyone who doesn't have ready access to a plot of soil.

They can get a little pricey, but today there's a solid deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the AeroGarden Sprout indoor herb garden for $60. Regular price: $100.

See it at Best Buy

The Sprout lets you grow three plants at once: herbs, lettuces, even small vegetables. It comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill to get you started.

Best Buy offers free two-day shipping, meaning you should be able to get this in time for Mother's Day if you're so inclined. This would make a fantastic gift, in my humble opinion.

Read moreBest last-minute Mother's Day 2021 gifts

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.