Stay warm with this wearable heating pad for $28

I'm fortunate enough to have a car with heated seats, and every time I arrive home and have to leave that warm, cozy spot, I wonder: Why can't we have heated seats in the house? This isn't quite that, but it's close: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the when you clip the on-page $12-off coupon.

Most heating pads are exactly that: square pads you have to kind of wedge in wherever you need heat. This is something you wear like a vest, though with robe-like ties in the front. Although you have to stay tethered to an AC outlet, you can position yourself any which way (sitting up, lying down and so on) and still enjoy the warmth.

The inline controller offers six heat levels and a two-hour auto-off timer. The pad itself is machine-washable.

Obviously there's nothing here to warm your bum, which is why this doesn't quite fulfill my dream of heated seats for the home. But if you suffer from sore shoulders, have a stiff back or just want a way to stay toasty during the winter, this looks like a great option.

Your thoughts?

First published last year. Updated to reflect new sale price and seller.

