Starbucks Drink Recalled Over Concerns About Metal Fragments

A Starbucks drink has been recalled due to the possible presence of metal fragments in bottles. Starbucks French Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot drink is being recalled in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma and Texas, according to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA cited "possible contamination by foreign material (metal fragments)" as the cause.

The beverage, which is manufactured by PepsiCo, is sold in 15-ounce cans that come in 12-pack cases. The recall was launched Aug. 15, and was announced by the FDA on Sept. 8. It covers 221 cases of the drink.



Starbucks Triple Shot beverage has 225 milligrams of caffeine, compared to 90 milligrams in a standard cup of coffee.

PepsiCo didn't immediately return a request for comment. A spokesperson told USA Today that the affected bottles have a best-buy date of March 20, 2023.

Questions or concerns about the recall can be directed to PepsiCo Consumer Relations at 800-211-8307.

