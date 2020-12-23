Spanx sale: Get up to 30% off and free shipping

While many of us have grown accustomed to living in sweatpants, 2021 could mean the return of regular life -- and regular clothes. But with the Spanx markdown event, you don't have to give up the stay-at-home comfort you've come to love. Right now, you can get up to 30% off when you shop the sale selection. Alternately, get a flat 10% off your entire order of any full-price item when you use code DBXSPANX10. There's no signup required, and free shipping and returns are included on every order.
Whether you're trying to get the look of your favorite jeans with the soft-knitted touch of leggings or getting ready to hit the gym again once it reopens, we've picked out a few favorites that will fit any wardrobe.
Apply code at checkout to get 10% off your entire order, with free shipping included. The code is valid for any non-sale and full-priced item(s) in your cart, including the Seamless and Faux Leather Leggings lines or the Bra-llelujah collection. Offer expires Dec 31, 2020.
