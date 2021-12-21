SpaceX reports highest number of workplace COVID-19 cases in LA County

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX headquarters accounts for nearly 30% of Los Angeles County's recent workplace COVID-19 cases, the local Department of Public Health reported Monday, with at least 132 employees testing positive recently. The rocket maker's corporate headquarters in Hawthorne employs nearly 6,000 people, according to NPR.

The company said that the numbers were from the months going back to September, and that only one case is believed to have occurred at work, The Washington Post reported.

The second highest workplace case number was at the Los Angeles International Airport FedEx facility, at 85.

The Elon Musk-owned SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

