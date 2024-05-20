WinkBed Plus Mattress Review 2024: An Ultra-Supportive Pillow-Top Bed Tested by Experts

8.5 WinkBed Plus $1,999 at WinkBeds Like Supportive enough to handle much heavier people

There are many things I enjoy that come from the great state of Wisconsin. Harley Davidson. Chris Farley. And who could forget the cheese? But aside from the rad bikes, delicious dairy products and hysterical comedians, I also enjoy another Wisconsin staple -- the WinkBed.

This is one of the most accommodating pillow-top beds that you can find online. Our team has come to really enjoy the balance of support and comfort the WinkBed provides. The mattress itself is technically available in four different firmness levels: a Softer, Luxury Firm, Firmer and a Plus version. In this review, I'll cover everything you should know about the WinkBed Plus, including who it'll work best for.

First impressions

The WinkBed Plus arrived at our door stuffed inside of a large box. I've unboxed hundreds of beds at this point, and somehow, the process never manages to get old. It's always remarkable to see an entire mattress, especially a burlier one like the WinkBed Plus, unfurl out of a cardboard box -- I honestly still don't get how they do it.

Right out of the box, the bed appeared slightly misshapen. This is usually the case for freshly unboxed mattresses. We just let the bed sit out on our foundation overnight so it could slowly expand and get to its true form.

In the morning, it was finally time to test the WinkBed Plus. Being nearly 14 inches thick, it's a rather lofty mattress at first glance. When I laid down on it, it almost felt like a premium, hotel-style bed. Being on the heavier side, I felt plenty of support for the coils below, though they did seem to make the bed feel slightly firmer than the Luxury Firm model.

Video: WinkBed Plus mattress review

WinkBed Plus mattress firmness and feel

What does the WinkBed Plus feel like?

I'd say this mattress has a generally comfortable pillow-top feel. It feels just like a bed that you'd find sitting in a fancy hotel. Its enhanced support coils and high-density foams make the bed plenty responsive, but you also get a good amount of cushion and pressure relief from its fluffy pillow top.

Personally, this is my absolute favorite type of feel when it comes to testing mattresses. I often find pillow-top beds to provide a perfect balance of support and comfort -- at least when it comes to my sleeping preferences. Also, if you're unsure as to what type of feel you'd like your next mattress to have, this is usually a safe choice.

How firm is the WinkBed Plus mattress?



I'd place the WinkBed Plus at a proper medium-firm. Compared to the Luxury Firm version of the classic WinkBed, the Plus provides a bit more push back and resistance -- which makes sense for an ultra-supportive option. It should be ideal for supporting primary back and stomach sleepers.

Now, keep in mind that I am more of an average-sized person, and this bed is designed to support much heavier people. Since these body types usually find mattresses to feel slightly softer than those of an average build, bigger people might think this bed is closer to a proper medium. Firmness is a subjective thing that varies on a case-by-case basis, but it's nice to know that the WinkBed mattress comes in a variety of firmness options.

WinkBed Plus mattress construction

This is a pillow-top mattress designed to be more supportive than your average hybrid bed. Here's what's going on under the hood:

1. On the bottom, there's a thin layer of base foam to provide a foundation for all the other layers to rest on.

2. Then, you have the bed's enhanced support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges and a zoned support design.

3. Above those coils, there are a couple of transition layers of foam, which provide a buffer between the support and comfort layers of the mattress.

4. For comfort, the bed has two gel-infused foams within its European pillow top that give the mattress some pressure relief and cushion.

5. Wrapping the mattress up is a eucalyptus-derived Tencel blend cover. It's naturally moisture-wicking and also pretty breathable.

WinkBed Plus mattress performance

Motion isolation

This can be an important factor for couples to consider if one of you is a light sleeper. In that case, you'll want a mattress that deadens a good amount of cross-mattress movement on a nightly basis. We'd say this bed performs about average when it comes to motion isolation. It's not going to deaden as much movement as something like a dense memory foam option, but it should work well for most couples. Unless one of you is woken up by the slightest sleeping adjustment, you both should be able to get by just fine on the WinkBed Plus.

Edge-to-edge support

Since this bed was designed with support in mind, I'd say it has some fairly sturdy edges. If you or your partner happen to sleep close to the perimeter of this bed, I think you'll still feel plenty of support. You certainly won't feel like you're going to fall off the mattress entirely. The reinforced coils that run along the edges of the WinkBed Plus are made to withstand a lot of weight and shouldn't really sag over time.

Temperature

Though the Tencel blend cover on the WinkBed Plus is super breathable and naturally moisture-wicking, we'd still classify this mattress as temperature-neutral. Like many other beds within the online space, it's not going to actively cool you down or excessively warm you. Temperature regulation often depends on other factors, such as your room's temperature, and it could even come down to the types of bedding that you're using. When it comes to sleeping hot or cold, other things can come into play a bit more than the actual mattress itself.

Durability

If durability is one of your top priorities when it comes to searching for your next online bed, this is a great option to consider. The Plus is the most supportive version of the WinkBed mattress. It's designed to be more supportive and durable than your standard models, which should help increase the bed's overall lifespan. If you're looking for a mattress that will last you quite a while, WinkBed Plus is a worthy contender.

Off-gassing

After you unbox your brand-new WinkBed Plus, you might notice that the bed has an off-putting factory smell. While this might lead you to believe that there's something wrong with your new mattress, rest assured, it's a completely normal thing to experience with beds that ship to you in a box. This odor should dissipate after a couple of nights.

Who is the WinkBed Plus mattress best for?

Though this is an ultra-supportive and durable mattress, it might not be the most appropriate option for absolutely everyone. Here's who we think will benefit the most from sleeping on the WinkBed Plus.

Sleeping position

Since the Plus is around a medium-firm, it should work fine for all sleep styles but be most suitable for primary back or stomach sleepers. These sleepers usually prefer firmer beds that have more support rather than softer, more pressure-relieving ones.

If you're a strict side or combination sleeper, you may find the WinkBed Plus a bit too firm for your liking. The WinkBed is available in a softer model that accommodates this preference more.

Body type

As I've mentioned, this version of the WinkBed is ideal for supporting much heavier people. Specifically, if you're over the 250-pound mark, this mattress will provide an appropriate amount of support for your body type over time. This type of bed is also ideal for supporting couples that are on the heavier side.

If you're more of an average-sized person, getting a hybrid bed with this level of support may be a bit overkill for you. You might be better off going with one of the three other firmness options the WinkBed comes in, which are also slightly more affordable.

WinkBed Plus mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,149 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,449 Full 54x75 inches $1,699 Queen 60x80 inches $1,999 King 76x80 inches $2,199 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,199

Speaking of price, it's not half bad for the WinkBed Plus. Compared to other ultra-supportive hybrid beds offered online, I think this mattress is priced pretty reasonably. WinkBeds also runs heavy discounts on its mattresses year-round. You'll usually be looking at spending around $1,700 for the queen size.

Trial, shipping and warranty

WinkBeds backs the Plus with some consumer-friendly policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and you get a 120-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it completely for free, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a forever warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

The final verdict

If you're a heavier person who's looking for an ultra-supportive and luxurious hybrid mattress with a pillow-top feel that's around a medium-firm, I can't see you going wrong with the WinkBed Plus -- especially for the price. It's a great value compared to other beds of its caliber.

You might like the WinkBed Plus mattress if:

You want an ultra-supportive hybrid bed.

You're interested in a pillow-top mattress.

You like a bed around a medium-firm.

You're over the 250-pound mark.

You might not like the WinkBed Plus bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress.

You're a petite or average-sized person.

You like your bed to be on the softer side.

You want a more affordable mattress.

How does WinkBed Plus compare to other mattresses?

WinkBed Plus vs. Big Fig

These are two ultra-supportive options that you can find online nowadays. Both will be able to support a lot more weight on a nightly basis than your average coil bed, but Big Fig is more appropriate for much heavier couples. Big Fig is designed to regularly support two 500-pound people at once.

It's also a properly firm mattress compared to the WinkBed Plus, which has a pillow top and is softer and more accommodating to the average sleeper. WinkBed Plus is also the more affordable option after a discount.

WinkBed Plus vs. Saatva HD

The WinkBed and Saatva Classic are always tough to compare due to how similar they are, but it gets a little easier when you compare the Plus to the HD. Both provide lots of support and durability, but for different reasons. Saatva HD's support system consists of tempered steel coils and five-zone latex foam, whereas WinkBed Plus has Zoned Support coils and some high-density transition foams.

Pricing is also substantially different between the two. The queen size Saatva HD is currently available for $2,801 after a discount, which is nearly double the after-discount pricing for the WinkBed Plus.

WinkBed Plus mattress FAQs

How thick is the WinkBed Plus Mattress? This mattress measures in at roughly 13.5 inches thick, so it will be quite a bit thicker than your average mattress. If you end up going the route of this bed, I'd recommend getting some deep pocket sheets for it. Otherwise, your current fitted sheet might constantly pop off this bed.

Is the WinkBed Plus too firm? I'd say it's on the firmer side, but it's certainly not the firmest bed we've ever tried. It should be slightly firmer than the "Luxury Firm" model but softer than the "Firmer" version of the WinkBed. I'd say its firmness sits comfortably in between the two. Since bigger people usually find beds to be softer than the average Joe, you could find this bed softer if you're a bit heavier. Also, all beds soften up the more you use them, so you almost want something that starts off a little firm, so it can come down to your preferred firmness over time -- beds are like shoes. They need some time to break in.