WinkBed EcoCloud Mattress Review 2024: A Latex Hybrid Bed for Side Sleepers

It is common for us to test a latex hybrid bed and perceive it to be around a proper medium-firm. It's the nature of the beast when you're dealing with beds composed of ultra-responsive materials like coils and latex foam. Options like the Avocado Green, Awara Natural Hybrid, and the Natural Escape by MyGreen Mattress have proved this to our team time and time again.

The EcoCloud Hybrid by WinkBeds is one of those beds that breaks this online mattress norm. It's amongst one of the softest natural hybrid beds we've ever tested, and it makes a ton of our best lists due to how comfortable and accommodating it is. In this review, I'll break down everything you should know about this option and go over who we see this bed working best for.

First impressions of the EcoCloud Hybrid mattress

The WinkBed EcoCloud arrived at our door stuffed inside of a large box. The unboxing is the same as any other, you just drag that box inside, rip off all the packaging, and just like that, you've got yourself a brand-new bed. Although the bed has responsive materials inside that will allow it to pop into shape faster than your average bed-in-a-box, you still might want to give it a proper night to sit out and fully inflate.

This was pretty much our team's experience, and the next morning, the bed was ready to be tested. I immediately noticed how responsive the bed was, likely due to the thick latex foam layer on top. For this reason, I thought the mattress was going to be quite firm, but I was proven wrong the moment I hopped on. It's actually quite pressure-relieving; it's not overwhelmingly soft, but it is noticeably softer than the average latex hybrid bed. Even with the softer profile, I still felt supported by the coils below; a nice balance of comfort.

Video: EcoCloud Hybrid mattress review

Watch me review the EcoCloud Hybrid mattress in this video review.

EcoCloud Hybrid mattress firmness and feel

What does the EcoCloud Hybrid feel like?

This is a natural hybrid mattress that features a predominant latex foam feel. When you press into the sleeping surface and let go, you'll find that it pops back into its original shape almost instantly. The bed itself is springy, responsive and sort of soft and firm at once.

This type of mattress isn't for everyone. Some people prefer neutral foam beds or maybe even body-conforming memory foam ones. Most people who try latex foam beds end up wanting to sleep on this material moving forward. Latex foam is actually one of the only naturally derived types of foam used within beds; perfect for any green thumbs out there.

How firm is the EcoCloud Hybrid mattress?

This bed also has an accommodating firmness level. It's right around a medium, give or take, on the firmness scale, making it a great option for all sleeper types. It's supportive enough for primary back and stomach sleepers but cushioning for side and combination sleepers.

Latex hybrid beds tend to skew a bit firmer. Most are usually around a medium-firm, if not even firmer. The EcoCloud is special when it comes to firmness because it's one of the few beds in its class that can also suit the needs of side and combination sleepers.

WinkBed EcoCloud mattress construction

This is a latex hybrid mattress designed in a more ethical fashion with the certifications to back it up. Here's what goes into this mattress:

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

1. On the bottom, there's a thin layer of base foam to provide a foundation for all the other layers to rest on.

2. Then, you have the bed's support system of pocketed coils, which feature reinforced edges and a zoned support design.

3. Above those coils, you've got the bed's main comfort layer. It's around four inches of Talalay latex foam

4. Rounding everything out is a soft quilt cover made of organic cotton and New Zealand wool. This gives the mattress its natural and organic aesthetic.

WinkBed EcoCloud mattress performance

Motion isolation

Latex foam isn't typically the best material at deadening a ton of cross-mattress movement. Since the EcoCloud has a softer Talalay latex foam on top for comfort, it should absorb a bit more motion than your average latex hybrid mattress. I'd say the EcoCloud performs average in terms of motion isolation. Couples looking for an ethically sourced option can rest easy knowing that this bed won't reverberate a ton of your partner's movements on a nightly basis.

Edge-to-edge support

This bed does have reinforced coils on the edges, which give the mattress some solid edge support. When I lay directly on the perimeter of the bed, I experience no roll-off sensation whatsoever. I think if you or your partner happen to sleep close to the edges of this mattress, you should feel plenty of support on either side.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Temperature

This bed doesn't have any active cooling features, but it should still sleep around the temperature-neutral range at night. Most natural and organic materials within online beds are pretty breathable, and latex foam itself is naturally moisture-wicking. Sleeping temperature often comes down to other factors like the types of sheets, pajamas or pillows you're using, rather than the actual mattress itself.

Durability

The EcoCloud is a durable hybrid bed that should offer all body types plenty of support on a nightly basis. Due to the quality construction elements in the mattress like the recycled steel coils and highly responsive latex foam, I think the bed will last the average sleeper for quite a while, around 7-10 years at a bare minimum.

If you're a much heavier person looking for an ultra-durable hybrid bed, the WinkBed is available in a Plus rendition. It's designed to support a substantial amount of weight on a nightly basis. You can also check out our Best Mattress for Heavy People list to see some other options.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Off-gassing

Sometimes, there's a bit of a smell when you unbox a new mattress, but since the EcoCloud Hybrid is a natural and organic bed, there shouldn't be much of an odor, if any. There may be a slight factory scent to the bed since it's been rolled-packed for shipping purposes, but this should dissipate after a couple of days.

Who is the EcoCloud Hybrid mattress best for?

While this might already sound like the bed of your dreams, it won't be the most suitable option for absolutely everyone. There are some online beds that accommodate different preferences, but here's who we think this bed will be ideal for.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

Sleeping position

Since the EcoCloud is around a proper medium, it should work fine for all sleep styles but be most suitable for combination sleepers who like to rotate around at night. These sleepers usually prefer beds that are right in the middle of the firmness spectrum, getting equal parts pressure relief and support for all sleeping positions.

If you're in the market for a natural mattress and you're more of a side sleeper, I'd say this is a great option to consider. Since the Talalay latex foam on top provides more cushion than your average latex hybrid bed, the bed should also accommodate this preference nicely.

Body type

This mattress will work for all body types. Its coils provide enough support for much heavier folks and even average-sized people. If you're more of a petite-sized individual, you might not require this type of support in your mattress. You could save your money on a more affordable bed that has dense foam on the bottom for support rather than coils. In a nutshell, smaller folks can get by on foam beds, and heavier ones should spend up for more supportive hybrid mattresses.

WinkBed EcoCloud mattress pricing

Size Measurements (inches) Price Twin 38x75 inches $1,399 Twin XL 38x80 inches $1,499 Full 54x75 inches $1,699 Queen 60x80 inches $1,999 King 76x80 inches $2,399 Cal King 72x84 inches $2,399

Considering this is a more premium hybrid mattress that consists of natural and organic materials, I don't think it's priced egregiously. Granted, it's not the most affordable mattress online, but other sustainably sourced hybrid beds are usually much more expensive than this, so I think you're getting a nice value here.

WinkBeds discounts its beds heavily year-round, and after you apply one you can expect to pay closer to $1,699 for the queen size. To me, for a bed like this, that's not half bad.

Trial, shipping and warranty

As a brand, WinkBed backs the EcoCloud mattress with some generous policies. Its beds ship to you in a box for free, and once it's in your possession, you get a 120-night trial period to try it at home risk-free. If you happen not to like it within that time frame, you can return it for completely free, but if you decide to keep it, you're backed by a forever warranty. Just be sure to use the right foundation for the bed. Otherwise, you could void your bed's warranty.

Jonathan Gomez/CNET

The final verdict

I'd say if you're a side or combination sleeper who's in the market for a natural hybrid bed with a softer style of latex foam feel and some Zoned Support, you can't really go wrong with this option. Not to mention, you're getting an eco-friendly option that supports the health of our planet -- something we all can do more to contribute to.

You might like the WinkBed EcoCloud mattress if:

You want a supportive hybrid bed

You enjoy a latex foam feel

You like a bed around a medium

You want a bed with Zoned Support

You might not like the WinkBed EcoCloud bed if:

You're looking for an all-foam mattress

You're a petite or average-sized person

You like your bed to be on the firmer side

You want a more affordable mattress

Other mattresses from WinkBeds

There are two other mattresses that WinkBed as a brand currently offers. There's The WinkBed, which is a quality pillow top mattress that's available in three firmness levels and one ultra-supportive Plus version. This bed commonly makes our Best Luxury Mattress list due to how premium and accommodating it is.

You also have the GravityLux, which is the brand's memory foam mattress. It's an all-foam bed with a premium design with body-conforming memory foam on top for comfort; basically the complete opposite of the EcoCloud, but still quite nice.

How does WinkBed EcoCloud compare to other mattresses?

WinkBed EcoCloud vs Nolah Natural

Both of these mattresses are natural hybrid beds that range around a medium firmness. They're each around the same thickness and feature the same types of natural and organic materials within their constructions. They've even got the same types of Zoned Support and policy information; it's honestly pretty tough to pick these two apart.

The main difference between them comes down to price. You'll be spending a bit more on the EcoCloud compared to the Nolah Natural. One other minor detail is that the Nolah Natural has handles, and the EcoCloud doesn't -- might not matter to you, but talk to me after you've moved over 200 beds and counting for the last six years.

WinkBed EcoCloud vs Zenhaven

Now there are a few key differences to cover between the EcoCloud by WinkBeds and the Zenhaven by Saatva. Firstly, they each have a different construction. The EcoCLoud is a latex hybrid bed, whereas Zehaven is an all-latex foam option. Zenhaven is also a flippable mattress with two sides in one, while the EcoCloud has only one main sleeping surface.

There's also a pretty big price gap between these two. Zehaven is far more expensive than the EcoCloud, so much so that it almost appears "budget-friendly" by comparison. Zenhaven is meant to be a more premium, natural and organic offering, while the EcoCloud comes across as a more generally accommodating latex hybrid.

WinkBed EcoCloud mattress FAQs

What makes the EcoCloud an eco-friendly bed? There are several things about this bed that make it "eco-friendly." Its support coils are made from recycled steel, and the main comfort layer is naturally sourced latex foam. Additionally, it uses natural wool for extra comfort, and the cover is entirely composed of organic cotton. All these materials are non-toxic to the environment and even make the bed completely hypoallergenic -- when there's an "Eco" in the name, you know it's the real deal.

What is Zoned Support? Zoned support is basically a support system within a mattress to help keep your back in a neutral alignment while you sleep. In this case, Zoned support is found within the support coils in the EcoCloud. This gives you support under your lower back where you need it and pressure relief to the other areas of your body. If you have chronic back pain, this isn't a bad feature to have in your next bed.