Why Fetuses Are More Active at Night and How to Get Better Sleep

When I first shared with friends and family that I was pregnant, I heard many stories about how active fetuses are in the womb -- particularly at bedtime. I hadn't noticed anything different until the third trimester, when it was obvious that my baby was becoming more active as I was getting ready to sleep. This was also the period when I was struggling to find the most comfortable position to sleep in thanks to a growing belly and continuing hormonal changes.

In my case, I didn't find my baby's movement to be that much of a distraction while I slept, but I knew plenty of people who complained that their unborn child was extra active during the late hours to the point it disrupted their sleep. Naturally, I was curious to learn more about why this is a common occurrence, so I spoke to a few experts to see what this is all about. This is what they had to say about why fetuses like to move a lot at night, and how to get comfortable during all this activity.

Why fetuses move more at nighttime

Chances are during the evening hours you're starting to unwind from the day. But if you're pregnant, you may notice that your fetus does the opposite and starts to become more active during this period.

"This could be because, during the regular day, the moving and swaying of a person's normal actions soothes the baby and helps the baby rest," said Dr. Susan Crowe, an obstetrician gynecologist and clinical professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Stanford Medicine Children's Health says.

Dr. Ila Dayananda, an obstetrician gynecologist and chief medical officer of Oula Health, says that during the day, the motion of an awake and moving parent might have a calming effect on a fetus.

Another theory is that, during the later part of the day, especially when the pregnant person is reclined, the fetus may have more room to move around. The fetus might be more active at nighttime because of lower blood sugar levels or Dr. Dayananda's other theory: "There's also the belief that the fetus is establishing its own circadian rhythm and is in the process of discovering the difference between day and night," she said.

Dr. Andrea Desai, a maternal and fetal medicine specialist at the University of Maryland Medical Center, agrees: "As the fetal organs nervous system develops, they develop their own circadian rhythm -- as in their sleep-wake cycle -- and pattern it just like we have."

The good news is that fetal movement in the evening is a positive sign about your baby's well-being. Keeping track of your baby's movement is a helpful way to prevent stillbirth or determine if there may be something wrong with them. The American Pregnancy Association recommends that you start to keep track of their movement starting at 28 weeks (or the beginning of the third trimester). The goal is to choose a time of day you know your fetus is most active (often at night) and to count up to 10 movements in a span of 2 hours. Dr. Desai said, "there is no right or wrong time to feel movement and every pregnant patient will learn what to expect along the way, with guidance from their doctors." She added, "kick counts are a tool for pregnant patients to use at home to reassure themselves of their baby's movements if they are concerned that the movement is less than they expect it to be."

All that fetal movement can sometimes make for an uncomfortable experience. I can definitely vouch for this as I've been jabbed plenty of times in the ribcage and experienced double kicks from my baby. On the other hand, for some people the movement isn't so much the issue at bedtime, but the extra pressure on their bladder is. This can lead to more visits to the bathroom throughout the night, which also disrupts sleep in its own way. If this is your predicament (and as long as you aren't dehydrated), try to cut back on liquids 2 to 3 hours before bed.

What you can do to improve your sleep

If the fetal movement and other changes during pregnancy are dampening your ability to sleep, there are some things you can do to improve it.

"One thing we'd encourage for pregnant people that have an issue due to an active fetus at nighttime is to try and lie down for about an hour before they go to sleep or initiate their sleeping routine," said Dr. Crowe. The reason is that during this time you can bond with your baby and hopefully the extra interaction tires them out before you turn in. "This gives the parent-to-be a chance to enjoy the interaction of fetal movement and have more flexibility in mitigating discomfort as opposed to when they are trying to sleep," added Dr. Crowe.

Dr. Nisarg Patel, an obstetrician gynecologist at Clinic Spots, advises creating a calming routine before bed. "You can try drinking warm tea and doing light stretching exercises before bedtime to relax the body and reduce the chance of extra movement in the womb," he said. But most importantly, he suggests avoiding using electronic devices or eating a heavy meal before bed since they can easily disrupt sleep -- whether you're pregnant or not.

Dr. Desai suggests avoiding strenuous activity before bed, not going to bed on a stomach filled with sugary snacks or stimulants such as caffeine. As a final resort, you can consider taking a sleeping aid. "Sleep aids to treat insomnia, like melatonin or doxylamine like Unisom, may be helpful, but should only be used after a discussion with a doctor," warned Dr. Desai.

Additionally, you'll want to avoid sleeping on your back for long periods of time starting in the second through the third trimester. Instead, during that time you should start sleeping on your left or right side as your pregnancy progresses. "Pregnant people should not sleep flat on their back without support as it can compromise circulation," said Dr. Crowe. "To optimize circulation and alleviate discomfort, it's recommended to use pillows to prop up or support sleeping in more lateral positions and to support comfortability."

You can also sleep with a pregnancy pillow to offer proper support if you're not used to sleeping on your side. There are plenty of options on the market that are designed to support your back, belly, hips and knees.

Takeaway

Fetal movement at nighttime may be exciting at first, but if it's too much, it can be disruptive to your sleep. Luckily, this is all temporary and can be managed by making minor adjustments. Whether it's creating a calming bedtime routine, bonding with your baby or making sure you have plenty of pillows for support, there are many tricks you can try out. And remember, detecting fetal movement is a good thing in the grand scheme of things and means your baby is thriving in the womb.