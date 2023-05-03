White Noise vs. Brown Noise: Which Sound Is Best for Sleep?

Sleep is a fragile state that can be disrupted by loud or quiet sounds, from a creaky door to pets playing, or sirens and heavy winds outside. If you're waking up more than four times a night, you prevent yourself from getting the proper restorative sleep you need for your mental and physical health. Not to mention, you don't feel as refreshed as quality sleep should make you feel.

Playing gentle and relaxing sounds in the background while you sleep can help cover abrupt noises that occur during the night that would otherwise wake you from your slumber.

It's not necessarily noise that keeps you awake, it's the sudden change in noise that's most likely to wake you up. That's where white and brown noise come in. These are sounds of specific frequencies with their own unique benefits, including the ability to mask disruptive sounds, improve thinking skills, promote better sleep and more.

Which type of sound is best for sleep, white noise or brown noise? Here's what the research says and the best real-world descriptions of each noise.

White noise

White noise machine

White noise is a combination of all frequencies on the spectrum with a high-pitch, staticky sound. It's the best known of the color noises, and doesn't typically occur in nature. It includes noises like:

TV or radio static

The whir of a vacuum



A noisy air conditioner



Brown noise

Brown noise is a deeper, low-frequency sound with more of a bass tone and less of a hiss than white noise. Brown noise plays low-frequency sounds and omits high-frequency sounds like white noise, making it smoother and more manageable for some. This includes sounds like:

Rainfall

Thunder



A shower with strong water pressure



The best colored noise for sleep

White noise vs. brown noise

TikTok saw a lot of chatter about brown noise recently, as users, particularly those with ADHD, said listening to brown noise helped calm their mind and promoted better sleep quality. However, if you ask the scientific community on the benefits of brown noise for sleep, they'd say there needs to be more research.

As for white noise, while findings aren't 100% conclusive, there is positive research to back its possible sleep-promoting benefits.

A 2017 study found that broadband sound (aka white noise) played at 46 decibels helped reduce the time participants spent trying to fall asleep by 38% and improved overall sleep quality.

A more recent 2021 study conducted in New York City found participants who cited their noisy environment as the reason for their poor sleep quality significantly improved their sleep after listening to white noise at bedtime.

Another study involving ICU patients in India saw similar results; white noise helped promote better sleep quality for participants trying to sleep in a noisy setting.

These studies demonstrate that white noise can be effective in drowning out distracting, unpleasant sounds in the background of your environment and promote better sleep.

This isn't to say that brown noise isn't going to help you fall asleep. It means there needs to be more intensive studies completed before we can give it science's stamp of approval. But brown noise sounds more natural and can be easier on the ears, especially if you're sensitive to sound.

Some experts say it ultimately comes down to personal preference – maybe you like the sound of a running fan to fall asleep (white noise), or you prefer the sound of waves crashing against the shore (brown).

I use my Hatch sunrise alarm clock to play calming campfire sounds before I go to bed. I've found it not only lulls me to sleep, but keeps my mind from focusing on other nighttime noises. It ultimately depends which sounds you find most relaxing and helpful for sleep.

Tips for using sound to fall asleep

Whether you choose to listen to white or brown noise, here are ways you can get the most out of utilizing sound for sleep.