What Is a Hybrid Mattress? Is It Right for You?

Having good quality sleep is vital for your health. If you become sleep-deprived, you'll be at increased risk for depression, and poor sleep makes it more difficult for your brain to retain new information. On top of that, you won't feel as motivated to exercise because of the fatigue.

If you're waking up after a fitful night of tossing or turning, or you have pressure points in your shoulders and hips, it might be time to buy a new mattress. This is where hybrid mattresses come into play. We'll cover their construction, pros and cons and who will benefit the most from a hybrid mattress.

What is a hybrid mattress?

Dillon Lopez/CNET

Hybrid mattresses differ from all-foam or innerspring options. Here's a breakdown of hybrid construction:

Hybrid mattress construction

A hybrid mattress offers the supportive core of innerspring coils with the pressure-relieving material of foam. A benefit of having individually wrapped coils is they provide proper alignment for your spine, hips, and legs. In turn, you feel more supported than you would on a bed made of memory foam alone.

Hybrid beds typically offer at least 3 inches of foam/memory foam on top to give the bed a softer, more pressure-relieving feel. With a foam topper, you're less likely to toss and turn through the night. And you might not feel the transfer of motion as much when your partner or pet gets into bed with you. The only thing you might want to consider is some foam toppers might trap more heat, so make sure it has a cooling topper or buy one to keep things comfortable.

Along with these materials, hybrid beds come with a cover. You can machine wash this by following the manufacturer's instructions.

Hybrid vs. foam vs. innerspring mattresses

As you shop for a new mattress, you'll have multiple types, such as hybrid, memory foam or innerspring. Because each offers distinctive benefits, let's dive into how they differ.

Unlike hybrid beds, which have innerspring coils, a memory foam bed is made with pressure-relieving polyurethane foam. With memory foam beds, by comparison, you experience a slow sink: When you lie down, the mattress sinks a bit to fit your body.

Although memory foam beds can be comfortable, they can run hot without a cooling layer. Moreover, because you don't have inner springs, you're not receiving as much alignment support as you would with a hybrid bed.

Innerspring mattresses have a coil core with a thin, comfortable layer. These beds are beneficial if you want a supportive base that aligns with your spine. But they don't have a foam, pressure-eliminating top. That's why hybrid mattresses might be a wise choice, as they offer the best of both worlds.

Advantages of a hybrid mattress

Jon Gomez/CNET

Here are some of the benefits gained with a hybrid mattress:

Extra support

Thanks to their coil core construction, hybrid beds offer more support than foam mattresses. Coils can handle more weight and are a perfect fit for back and stomach sleepers. They also help keep your spine and hips aligned for fewer pressure points.

Sleeps cooler

One of the drawbacks of memory foam beds is there is nowhere for air to travel to, resulting in warmer surfaces. Hybrid beds don't have this drawback, as many feature cooling covers, and their construction is more breathable. Hybrid mattresses don't retain as much heat as foam beds.

Long-lasting durability

Because hybrid beds come with coils, they can be more durable than memory foam beds. Once memory foam beds start to sink, it's usually an indication you might need to replace them. Meanwhile, hybrid options have innerspring elements, supporting more weight for increased longevity.

Disadvantages of a hybrid mattress

Jon Gomez/CNET

While there are plenty of compelling reasons to buy hybrid mattresses, keep in mind these disadvantages:

Higher price

Hybrid beds can be more expensive than some of their memory foam counterparts. But because hybrid options can last longer, they're a better long-term investment.

Firmer feel

If you're used to memory foam beds, it might take some getting used to hybrid models since they can be firmer. There are softer options, though, and you can also choose a memory foam mattress topper to make the bed more pressure-relieving.

Heavier

For those that move often, hybrid beds can be heavier because of their inner coil construction. It might make them harder to move compared to memory foam beds, which weigh less.

Who should sleep on a hybrid mattress?

If you're a heavier person or a hot sleeper, you may benefit from a hybrid mattress. With multiple layers and coils, the bed is able to support more weight, making it more supportive, especially if you sleep with a loved one. Because a hybrid mattress isn't constructed of foam alone, it breathes better, resulting in cooler sleep for hot sleepers.

Hybrid beds could potentially interest stomach and back sleepers. They're also good for those who want the support of an innersprings bed with the pressure relief of an all-foam bed.