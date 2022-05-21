Upgrade Your Sleep Situation With 25% Off Allswell Mattresses

Getting enough rest is vital to your overall wellness, and having a comfortable mattress is a major factor in how well you sleep. Even so, many people put off buying a new mattress because it can be an expensive purchase. If the cost of a high-quality mattress is holding you back from upgrading, consider Allswell.

Allswell sells one of our favorite mattresses for this year and is the best value hybrid mattress we have tried. If you're not familiar with the term, hybrid mattresses are different from memory foam mattress because they have a layer of springs for additional support and bounce, but also still having the padded comfort and reduced motion transfer that an innerspring mattress doesn't always provide.

Right now you can get up to 25% off when you use our exclusive code CNET25 at checkout. This is an additional 5% discount above Allswell's current Memorial Day sale. This offer is available now through Thursday, May 26.

Allswell is Walmart's affordable bed-in-a-box brand. The standard mattress is the most budget-friendly with a standard 10-inch height and it also accommodates a wide range of sleepers with construction that supports all body types and back, stomach and combination sleepers. If you're looking for something a little firmer, you can try the 12-inch aptly-titled . And for a softer fit, the 12-inch might appeal. But if you want to try Allswell's top of the line, shop the , which boast a 14-inch height and lies right between firm and soft for a feel that is "just right" for many.

Allswell offers free shipping and returns to most locations and comes with a 100-night risk-free trial, so you can rest easy knowing you have options if your purchase isn't what you had hoped. Plus, Allswell mattresses also include a 10-year limited warranty, just in case. And can use your Allswell mattress with a box spring or right on top of slats, so it will be compatible with most bed frames.

