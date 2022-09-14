Two-Comforter Sleeping: The Secret to a Good Night's Rest?

No matter how much you love someone, they can be a pain to sleep in a bed with. Whether snoring or tossing and turning, sharing a bed can be tough, especially if your partner keeps you up at night. One in three Americans report that their partner negatively impacts the sleep they get.

Incompatible sleep needs can greatly affect the quality of sleep you get. If you're in urgent need of a change but not ready for "sleep divorce" -- when couples sleep separately -- consider the Scandinavian sleeping method. It may drastically improve how you sleep at night.

What is the Scandinavian sleeping method?

The Scandinavian sleeping method is common in some parts of the world -- Sweden, Norway, Denmark and some other parts of Europe. The idea is simple: Instead of sharing a blanket at night, you and your partner each have your own. It's not about avoiding intimacy or sacrificing a part of your relationship. It's about prioritizing your sleep needs so that both of you can wake up well rested and energized.

Most people use two twin-size comforters or duvets for the Scandinavian sleeping method. This sleeping style typically works best on king mattresses to give the separate blankets the most room. However, queen mattresses work fine for most people.

Traditionally, you forgo the shared flat sheet for this. If you're like me and love flat sheets, you can always opt for two flat sheets as well. There's no right or wrong way to do it.

Two comforters can help you sleep better

Sharing a comforter with your partner might not be the best option for your needs, and that's OK. Sleep is inherently a single-player sport. It's not something you are required to share with your partner. For many people, sharing a blanket might not be the best move for your sleep quality. One study found that sharing comforters results in 30% more interrupted sleep.

By each having a blanket, the half-asleep tug-of-war battle is over, and so are all the times you wake up because you're cold and blanketless. You also can adjust positions at night without worrying about affecting your partner.

Remember that the Scandinavian sleeping method isn't reserved just for those who live with a blanket-hogger. It's a good option for anyone who tosses and turns or has a different sleeping pattern that may wake up their partner.

You can personalize your sleep experience

When my boyfriend is asleep, he turns into an (almost literal) pool of lava, kicking off the blanket to cool down. I'm not like that; I like to burrow into my blanket all night long.

Having two blankets allows for personalization in temperature. Temperature is essential when we sleep -- it triggers when we fall asleep and wake up. Getting too warm or too cold will interrupt our circadian rhythm.

If your partner is a hot sleeper who only wants to use a sheet while you like to wrap in a comforter burrito, then you have that freedom. You have the choice to use a quilt, fuzzy blanket or light duvet, while your partner could use nothing at all or something more substantial, like a weighted blanket.

And don't worry, you can still cuddle just as easily as before.

Will two blankets solve all of your problems?

If your sleep problems are due to your or your partner's underlying sleep disorder, using two blankets won't solve things. Though it can help protect you from additional sleep disturbances. Sleep is essential for health. When we sleep, our bodies go into recharge mode. Getting enough sleep will result in better memory and concentration, a stronger immune system and better heart health. If you're not getting enough sleep at night, it's important to figure out why.

It may be as simple as using the wrong pillow or sleeping on a mattress that's too old and needs to be replaced. However, it could be something more serious like sleep apnea or insomnia that can significantly disturb your sleep. It's best to talk to your doctor if you're not sleeping well to explore the underlying causes.

